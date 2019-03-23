‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, March 25: Thomas Stuns Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 25 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will grow closer. The blonde has been spending a lot of time with Thomas’ son Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and has won the little boy’s trust. Now it seems as if Thomas himself will confide in Hope.

Thomas and Douglas recently arrived back in Los Angeles after the tragic death of Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). She died after suffering from a clot in her brain, and her death devastated both father and son. Thomas decided to come home to L.A. because he had a strong network of family and friends that could support him and Douglas through this rough patch.

Hope, for one, really stepped up and helped Thomas out with Douglas. She played games with the little one, told him stories, and comforted him by talking to him about heaven. Hope also let Douglas know that her own daughter, Beth, was also an angel. They decided that perhaps Beth and Caroline were watching over them together.

In a recent episode, Hope and Douglas performed their rendition of “Baby Shark.” The Inquisitr detailed that although Thomas refused to join the singing duo, he performed some magic tricks afterward. The whole scenario seemed to suggest that Thomas, Douglas, and Hope were spending time together as a family would.

Did you catch this adorable performance of #BabyShark on #BoldandBeautiful today? ???? pic.twitter.com/JVqXbQ93jW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 20, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will make a startling revelation to Hope. According to Highlight Hollywood, Thomas will tell Hope about his relationship with Caroline. Although everyone assumed that he and Caroline were together at the time of her death, this is not true. Thomas previously told his parents that he and Caroline had split. They found that they were better co-parents than lovers, and they were able to give Douglas a stable family while separated.

Hope will be shocked that Thomas and Caroline weren’t together. She may have tried to console him by saying that he will find love again, only to have Thomas set the record straight. The truth is that he is not mourning Caroline as the love of his life, he is mourning that his son will have to grow up without a mother.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to find out how Hope reacts to Thomas’ stunning admission. Don’t forget to check back regularly with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.