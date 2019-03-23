Kim Kardashian Rocks Black Bra And Sweatpants To Sell Lemonade In Hidden Hills For Charity

It was a fun family day for the Kardashian-West household, and Kim K. made sure to dress appropriately.

On Friday, rapper Kanye West teamed up with Adidas and several families across the country to set up lemonade stands, where they both sold the refreshing beverage and promoted the new Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode,” the latest installment of the Yeezy collection that still hasn’t hit the stores. The stands, which could be found in Ohio, Indiana, Texas, Illinois, South Dakota, and Iowa, were stocked with the new sneakers. The shoes will reportedly retail for $300, but they were being given away to the first customers who went over to buy lemonade.

The 41-year-old rapper partnered with Adidas to raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. His wife, Kim, and some members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were also there to help with their very own pop-up stand in Hidden Hills, California. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted several clips and photos to her Instagram stories on Friday, which showed her daughter North and her niece Penelope looking extremely busy as they piled up boxes of the new Yeezys and helped set up the stand.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the couple were also joined by their two youngest children, Saint and Chicago, as well as Kim’s younger sister Khloe. who brought along her own baby daughter, True Thompson.

Everyone was dressed pretty casually for the occasion, with the kids donning old t-shirts and leggings (they were also helping paint some props), and Kanye sporting a blue t-shirt and dark gray sweatpants, as well as a pair of comfortable Yeezys. Kim, despite looking rather comfortable in her outfit, still managed to look super stylish in a black sports bra and sweatpants, which she paired with a long camel overcoat and black sneakers.

Kanye’s philanthropic effort comes as no surprise, as he has always been vocal about his own struggles with mental health. He has publicly talked about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and how the illness and the medication have affected their music.

“I’m loving the new music I’ve been working on. 6 months off meds I can feel me again. Remember when dark fantasy came out I used to tweet a storm also,” he wrote on Twitter in December.

“I’ve been trying to do a serious interview speaking on mental health but it seems as though all members of the press are afraid to speak to someone who has been diagnosed but is still everyone’s favorite superhero.”