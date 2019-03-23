‘Maxim’ Model Abigail Ratchford Wears Neon Boots & Nothing Else On Instagram

Maxim model Abigail Ratchford has been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day month by wearing the minimum amount of clothing possible. The brunette bombshell recently shared a risqué photo on her Instagram page where she leaves very little to the imagination.

The Instagram model is known for pushing the envelope in her daring outfits. As March draws to a close, Ratchford wore the same shade of green she wore earlier this month. Three weeks ago, the hue was a huge hit among her fans and they showered her with compliments, as detailed by The Inquisitr. This time around, Ratchford picked the same color but opted to go nude.

Ratchford wore an over-the-knee lime green boot, from Fashion Nova, which highlighted her toned thighs. The pointed peep toe boot means business with its 4.5 inch stiletto heel and a snakeskin print pattern.

The Esquire model decided that the boots are an outfit on their own and decided that the look was complete. Ratchford’s only accessory was her long raven-black hair that she wore in loose waves down her shoulder. The Instagram babe wore a bold brow, mascara, and black eyeliner to frame her eyes. She wore bronzer along her cheekbones, and emphasized her lips with a rose-colored lipstick.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated model flaunted the boots by lying down. She lay on her one side and swung her one knee over, giving her fans a spectacular view of her derriere. She then covered her breasts with her hand. The tasteful nude showed off Ratchford’s famous curves, as well as her sun-kissed bronzed skin.

Abigail Ratchford has a massive fan base of over 8.9 million followers. The social media star knows what her fans expect from her and she delivers. She frequently posts sexy photos on her Instagram account that send temperatures soaring.

This particular image is no exception. In less than 24 hours, 100,000 fans have already flocked to view the pic. Although the star has disabled the comments on the photo, it’s clear that her fans like what they see.

In fact, Ratchford has a new gig thanks to being well-known as the “The Queen of Instagram.” According to the Official Abigail Ratchford website, the black-haired beauty has been a busy lady.