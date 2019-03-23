Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Stuns In A Denim Bustier Top And Jeans On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Model Gizele Oliveira is popular among her 1 million Instagram fans and followers for her beautiful smile, sense of style and her amazing physique. And in order to keep her admirers engaged and interested in her modeling activities, the model posts different pictures of herself on the photo-sharing website quite often.

In order to mesmerize her fans with her stunning looks and fashion sense, the model recently posted a snap wherein she could be seen wearing a dark-blue denim bustier top which she paired with matching high-waisted jeans. The top allowed the model to flaunt her slim waist as well as a glimpse of her enviable cleavage. She could be seen wearing a matching cape atop the ensemble while she accessorized with a dark brown bucket hat from Louis Vuitton and a small Prussian-blue purse.

As for her aesthetics, the model let her tresses down, applied some rust-colored lipstick and lots of eyeliner to pull off a sexy and stylish look — perfect for an outdoor photo shoot.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in New York and, as of the writing of this piece, the picture amassed more than 37,000 likes and close to 300 comments wherein fans and followers praised Gizele for her amazing looks and style.

Apart from the said snap, Gizele also treated her fans to a set of pictures from her recent trip to Athens, Greece, where she went to attend the launch of Marina Raphael’s new handbag collection. In the pictures, she could be seen posing with several international models, including fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Nadine Leopold.

For the event, Gizele looked breathtakingly stunning by opting for a sparkly silver dress with a cut-out design that allowed her to flaunt her legs, her slim waist as well as a glimpse of her cleavage. The model let her dark hair down and wore a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous and in line with the dress.

Per an article by The Fashion Spot, from the very outset, Gizele has been passionate about her career as a model and when asked about one of the most challenging moments in her life, she said that she found it very hard when she had to leave everything behind in her home country, Brazil, and travel to the U.S. to follow her dreams of becoming a model.

During the same interview, the model also revealed that when it comes to working out, it has been an exacting endeavor for her.