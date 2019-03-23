Victoria’s Secret Model Nadine Leopold Goes Braless Under Shimmery Grey Dress In New Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Nadine Leopold recently posted a new set of pictures on Instagram which became an instant hit among her fans.

In the pics, the model could be seen donning a stunning, grey dress with lots of embellishments that not only looked gorgeous, but the halterneck style of the outfit allowed Nadine to flash some serious sideboob — a move which left her fans totally excited. That apart, through the short length of the dress, the model put her well-toned legs on full display.

In terms of her aesthetics, the Austrian beauty let her blonde tresses down and opted for a nude shade of lipstick and bronzer to accentuate her beautiful facial features. Finally, she accessorized with a black handbag and opted for some nude high-heeled stilettos to finish off her look.

Per the caption of her post, the pictures were captured during the launch of Marina Raphael’s new bag collection and the event took place in Athens, Greece. In the set of pics, Nadine could be seen posing with other models, including her fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Gizele Oliveira, who looked equally stunning in a sparkly silver dress.

Within a day of having been posted and as of the writing of this piece, the post in question amassed more than 15,000 likes and 114 comments wherein fans and followers praised the model for her sexiness and sense of style.

Commenting on the photograph, one fan wrote that Nadine never fails to impress and always looks smart and classy, while another one opined that the dress looked so good on Nadine that it seemed as if it was specially made for her.

Other followers, per usual, showered Nadine with complimentary words and phrases, including “extremely gorgeous,” “stunning,” “very cute picture,” and “simply perfect,” while the remaining commentators posted countless hearts, kiss and fire emojis on the post to let Nadine know how much she is admired by her fans.

Apart from the snap, the 25-year-old stunner also treated her fans to a new video clip upon their repeated requests wherein she could be seen performing some strenuous stretch exercises prior to her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance. In the video, she could be seen working out with fellow VS model, Megan Williams.

Nadine had previously opened up about her exercise routine and in an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR magazine, she revealed that she performs P.Volve — a low-impact exercise which is centered on small micro-movements and stepping patterns, with no lunches, crunches or squats but lifting and tightening.