Demi Lovato Earns New Jiu-Jitsu Belt Degree

Since leaving rehab, Lovato has worked hard and focused on her health.

Since leaving rehab due to an overdose last year, Demi Lovato has been focusing on her health and recovery. One hobby Lovato took on after she returned home is jiu-jitsu, which helps keep her active and in excellent shape. Lovato has been spending a lot of time learning the Brazilian martial art, and just earned her second degree blue belt in jiu-jitsu, according to Contact Music.

After earning her new jiu-jitsu degree, Lovato posted a picture and commented about her achievement on Instagram. The 26-year-old singer’s words are full of excitement.

”2nd degree blue belt!!!! Thank you @1chrislight!! You’re the best!!! This means the world to me and I couldn’t be happier. Brazilian jiu jitsu is a passion of mine and I can’t wait to learn more and more. Thank you @1chrislight for teaching me so much. I can’t believe how far I’ve come since working together. You’re a legend!! (sic),” Lovato said on her social media, according to Contact Music.

Lovato was awarded her blue belt in the martial art during August 2017, earning her second of the seven belt levels that are achievable in jiu-jitsu. Each jiu-jitsu level permits martial arts instructors to reward students with degrees, which are also called stripes. The degrees, or stripes, help to recognize how students are progressing prior to bumping them up another level, according to MSN.

Lovato earned her stripe just a short time after she accidentally knocked out her instructor’s tooth. The incident happened where Lovato loves to train, which is at a Hollywood mixed martial arts gym which called Unbreakable Performance. Although both teachers and students usually wear mouth guards to prevent injuries to their teeth, Lovato still managed to hit her trainer hard enough to loosen the tooth. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer joked about the incident on her social media.

“I literally knocked @jayglazer’s tooth out during training this morning – while he was wearing a mouth piece!!!! Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!! So coach, when’s my first fight?! #unbreakableperformance (sic)’,” Lovato said, according to Contact Music.

Lovato seems to be fully invested in remaining sober, and she has placed a heavy emphasis in her life towards focusing on positive activities. Being active and exercising regularly is a large part of her regime. Lovato has also dumped any friends associated with drugs, or people she felt were enabling her in the past. Lovato’s biggest goal right now is to get back to performing on stage. Lovato spends a lot of her time at Unbreakable Performance practicing jiu-jitsu, and her love for the martial art is keeping her both busy and happy while she recovers.