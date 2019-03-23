Rep. Steve King Doused With Water While Eating Lunch

A Colorado man was arrested for throwing water at the embattled politician.

After another week with negative press, including new accusations of racism, Rep. Steve King is back in the headlines, but this time as an alleged victim. The Iowa Congressman was having lunch with friends in Fort Dodge when a man threw a glass of water in his face.

The Daily Beast says that a 26-year-old Colorado man, identified as Blake Gibbins by the Fort Dodge Police Department, entered the Mineral City Mill and Grill where King was dining, and asked if King was the Iowa Representative. When King acknowledged that he was indeed the Iowa politician, Gibbins threw water in his face.

“Others having lunch with Mr. King were also struck.”

Police believe that King was specifically charged because of his “position as a United States Representative.” Gibbins is now facing two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Earlier this week, King was called out for belittling survivors of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, saying that they didn’t rebound as well because they aren’t as resilient as people from Iowa, which many people thought was just the latest racially tinged incident involving the Iowa politician. King was recently censured for making comments to the press that white nationalism was acceptable.

The congressman dredged up an old racist trope to criticize the survivors of one of the worst disasters in U.S. history. https://t.co/u89RUVtiFt — Slate (@Slate) March 23, 2019

In January, the House of Representatives voted unanimously to rebuke King after he made racist statements to a journalist from The New York Times in support of white supremacy. In an odd twist, King made a statement to his colleagues asking them to vote to punish him, says The Inquisitr.

“I want to ask my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, let’s vote for this resolution. I’m putting up a yes on the board here because what you say here is right and is true and is just, and so is what I have stated here on the floor of the House.”

King was removed from all of his committee assignments when he publicly stated that he didn’t understand why terms like “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” were offensive to some.

But in a flip-flop, King later complained that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s decision to remove him from his committees and censure him was politically motivated. King says that he told McCarthy to “do what he had to do.”