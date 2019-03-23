Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Sizzles In A Red Bikini In Newest Snapshot

Victoria’s Secret model Frida Aasen is gradually gaining social media popularity and to keep her fans thoroughly entertained and interested in her modeling activities, she took to her Instagram account and left her fans completely awestruck by posting a skin-baring picture.

In the said snap, the 24-year-old model was featured wearing a skimpy, red bikini which allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure. She applied minimal makeup and let her beautiful tresses down while she leaned over a palm tree and ran a hand through her hair to strike a pose.

In the caption, the model wrote that she is “feeling good” and within a few hours of having been posted, the picture accrued more than 15,000 likes and 126 comments.

A look at the comments section of the post showed that everyone fell in love with the Norwegian beauty’s looks and consequently, they showered her with various compliments, including “definition of perfect,” “extremely beautiful,” “you are really hot,” “angel in paradise,” and “killer looks.” One fan wrote that he is in love with Frida and even offered her to marry him.

Fans became particularly excited as Frida — unlike many other Instagram celebrities — took some time out to engage with her followers and replied to some of the comments. The move encouraged more people to post questions which she could, obviously, not manage to answer. Nonetheless, interaction with her fans helped her picture gain significant traction.

Before posting the said picture, Frida treated her 463,000-plus followers to a chic photograph wherein she was featured wearing a low-cut white top which she teamed with a black skirt. The stylish ensemble not only looked great on the model but it also allowed her to flash a glimpse of her cleavage and display her well-toned thighs. It was a move which did her nothing but favors as the picture racked up more than 27,000 likes and close to 200 comments as of the writing of this piece and within a day of having been posted.

In the pic, Frida let her tresses down, tilted her head to strike a pose and accessorized with black shades, a gold watch, a delicate pendant and a few rings. She opted for minimal makeup which fans really appreciated and called her a natural beauty.

According to an article by Fashion Week Daily, Frida had initially never thought of becoming a model. In fact, she didn’t even know what modeling was.