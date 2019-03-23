Trump Legal Team On Mueller Investigation: ‘This Is A Grand Slam’

March 22, 2019 will go down in history as the day Special Counsel Robert Mueller officially concluded his investigation into Russian election interference in the 2016 presidential election and related matters.

“We are confident that there is no finding of collusion by the president and this underscores what the president has been saying from the beginning — that he did nothing wrong,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani told Fox News.

The rest of the president’s legal team is displaying confidence as well, according to the publication, and they have every reason to, it seems.

As Pulitzer prize-winning progressive journalist Glenn Greenwald put it in a tweet, “The Mueller investigation is complete and this is a simple fact that will never go away: not one single American was charged, indicted or convicted for conspiring with Russia to influence the 2016 election – not even a low-level volunteer. The number is zero.”

Indeed, not a single American citizen was charged, indicted, or convicted for colluding or conspiring with official Moscow to sway the 2016 presidential election in Donald Trump’s favor. According to multiple media reports, that will not change.

As Bloomberg reported, Robert Mueller did not issue any further indictments, diminishing Trump critics’ hopes that those close to the president — or even himself — will be prosecuted.

Furthermore, according to CNBC, Robert Mueller has no sealed indictments.

Lastly, as The New York Times put it, there is “no public evidence” to suggest that Trump or members of his campaign “illegally assisted” the Russian election influence operation.

It has long been rumoured that Mueller, having found no evidence of collusion, is wrapping up his investigation. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the rumours intensified following the departure of Andrew Weissmann, described as the architect of the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Now, it is all but certain that the Mueller investigation is a letdown, so President Trump’s legal team is confident and optimistic.

One of Trump’s legal advisers, Joe diGenova, told Fox News the following.

“This is a grand slam for President Trump. If Barr says he can brief Congress by this weekend, that means he has nothing.”

Another member of Trump’s legal team, Jay Sekulow, briefly added that the matter is now in the hands of Attorney General William Barr.

Numerous Democratic lawmakers have already urged Barr to release the report, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said that his committee is willing to subpoena Robert Mueller in order to “get a clearer picture” of his final report, according to CNN.