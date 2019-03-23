Cam Newton Gives Up Sex To Be A Better Quarterback

In an interview, the Carolina Panthers quarterback discusses his preparation for next season.

In a recent interview for The Late Late Show With James Corden, Carolina Panthers’ player Cam Newton claimed that abstaining from sex makes him a better quarterback. So, Newton is taking some time off and avoiding that particular bedroom activity, according to TMZ. During the interview with James Corden, Newton was discussing his reasons for becoming vegan. While Newton was talking about some changes he is making so that he can play at the top of his game, the topic of sex came up.

“Every month, it’s been the off-season, I try to challenge myself in many different ways,” Newton said, according to People.

Newton said he gave up gambling in January, went vegan in February, and then in March, he decided to give up sex.

“I hope this is an adult crowd, it looks like it is,” Newton said, according to TMZ… “No climax.”

On Corden’s show, Newton admitted to revising some things about his life because he feels like he let his fans down during 2018. Last season wasn’t a great year for Newton, and he wants to take all the steps he can to ensure he performs at the top of his game during the upcoming season.

Corden asked Newton why Newton seems to think that giving up sex would help him become a better quarterback next season.

“It makes my mind stronger,” Newton said, according to People. “I feel like, if I go back and I say, I did those things, I’m mentally stronger.”

While Newton did have a difficult season in 2018, it was his body that created problems for him, and not mental weaknesses. The Carolina Panthers were 6-8 when Newton had to rest the last two games of the season because he had injured his shoulder.

Newton’s shoulder industry did create problems for the usually impressive quarterback, but statistically speaking, Newton still performed well in 2018. He hit a career-high in completed pass percentage, making 67.9 percent of his passes. He threw for 3,395 yards, made 24 touchdowns, and had 13 interceptions. Newton also ran the ball well in 2018, making 4 touchdowns and rushing 488 yards, according to Bleacher Report.

Newton has since undergone shoulder surgery and has been trying to explore all the options he feels he has to bring his game back on track. Newton is a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time NFL MVP. With his shoulder healing and his dedication to getting his game back on track, he will probably be a force to reckon with again during the next NFL season.