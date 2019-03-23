Danish Model Josephine Skriver Goes Glam For New Maybelline Photo Shoot

Danish stunner Josephine Skriver is well-known for her association with Victoria’s Secret which makes her one of the most sought-after models in the world today. And since she is a top model, she has also been signed by other famous brands and designers for their ad campaigns, including MAC Cosmetics, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, Bulgari, and Dior, among many others.

The model has recently been modelling for cosmetic giant, Maybelline, and fans who regularly follow her often see her posting pictures from the company’s ad campaigns. Friday morning was no different, as Josephine took to her Instagram page and posted a video wherein she was featured getting her makeup done for her upcoming Maybelline ad.

In the video, the model looked absolutely stunning as she rocked a bright orange lipstick, some vibrant orange eyeshadow and a pale orange blusher. Her stylist could be seeing setting her hair while she filmed herself and towards the end of the video, she flashed her beautiful smile which melted many hearts.

Although there was no show of skin in the video, Josephine’s video amassed more than 278,000 views and close to 600 comments wherein fans and followers — particularly her female fans — drooled over her amazing makeup and stunning style.

Commenting on the video, one fan wrote that Josephine is the most beautiful among all Victoria’s Secret angels, while another one praised her for being able to pull off all types of looks with perfect ease — a quality that naturally comes to supermodels.

Apart from the video, Josephine also posted a risque photograph wherein she was featured posing topless while laughing over something. The model wore minimal makeup, let her tresses down and closed her eyes to strike a pose. In the caption, she reminded her fans about the importance of self-love. She told her fans to love themselves “fiercely” and advised them to prioritize their happiness and mental health over everything else in life.

The beautiful picture garnered 172,000 likes and 767 comments wherein fans thanked the 25-year-old bombshell for sharing her beautiful picture and spreading positive vibes. Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Josephine is his sunshine and he loves her a lot, while another one said that Josephine is inspirational in every sense of the word.

The model is known for posting motivational messages on her Instagram from time to time. According to MSN, Josephine was invited to an interview on BUILD Series NYC wherein she explained the importance of positivity, kindness and being comfortable in one’s own skin and said the following.