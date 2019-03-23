Jared Kushner Reportedly Cooperating With House Investigation Into Trump’s Possible Obstruction Of Justice

Jared Kushner is reportedly cooperating with a House Judiciary Committee investigation into whether Donald Trump may have abused power and committed obstruction of justice.

As Reuters reported, the president’s son-in-law is working with House members on the wide-ranging probe. Behind Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, the committee requested information from 81 different individuals and groups related to allegations of Trump’s power overreaches and obstruction of justice. The report of Kushner’s involvement came just hours after a lawyer for former Trump adviser Roger Stone said that Stone would not be cooperating with the same committee.

As Reuters noted, there were many points of potential involvement for Jared Kushner and areas he could give information about working closely with President Trump.

“It was not clear how much material Kushner provided to the committee. But investigators sought documents from him on more than two dozen topics,” the report noted. “Those topics ranged from a June 9, 2016, Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to any Trump transition team contacts with Russia.”

Since taking control of the House of Representatives following the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats have launched a series of investigations into Donald Trump’s alleged overreaches and abuses of power, areas that Republicans did not investigate for the first two years of Trump’s presidency when they held oversight powers in Congress.

The report of Kushner’s cooperation in the probe came just hours after Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered to Attorney General William Barr the final report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. It was not clear yet what the report would find, as there were no indications what conclusions it came to regarding allegations that Trump or members of his campaign worked directly with Russia to interfere in the election.

Members of the House had already voted 420-0 to make the report public, and Democratic leaders on Friday called on Barr to make the report public as soon as possible. As Reuters reported, details on the Mueller were expected to be released shortly.

But her emails . . . https://t.co/n9QSJUJKrv — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 21, 2019

Jared Kushner himself has come under fire after a report from the New York Times that he had been using private email and the message app WhatsApp for official correspondences, as did wife Ivanka Trump. Elijah E. Cummings, the chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, revealed the findings about Kushner’s alleged private email use this week and said it may have violated federal records law.