Lais Ribeiro Wears Just A Towel In Sweaty Instagram Snapshot

Lais Ribeiro is sweaty babe in her most recent Instagram post. Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in nothing a but a towel as she enjoys a steamy sauna session.

In the photo in question, the Brazilian beauty is featured with a carmine colored body towel wrapped around her upper body as she holds the camera right in front of her, capturing her chest and face at close range. The Sports IllustratedSwimsuit model appears to be sitting in a sauna, judging her sweaty body.

The 28-year-old model is leaning against a wood wall with her left arm resting on her head as she stares at the onlooker with a slight smile on her lips. Ribeiro is not wearing any makeup, letting the humid air of the sauna really cleanse her pores. The towel is resting right above her chest, accentuating her busty figure.

The post, which Ribeiro shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 57,000 likes and over 320 comments in a little more than a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Ribeiro’s natural beauty and share their admiration for the model.

Previous to this photo, Ribeiro took to the social media platform a few days earlier to share another sultry snapshot, this time featuring herself in a stylish two-piece bikini by the Brazilian brand Cia Maritima. The bikini consists of a large straight-cut top with two thin straps that go around the model’s shoulders, paired with a bottom that sit low on her hips, helping highlight her flawless figure.

In the shot, Ribeiro is running through the shallow waters of the ocean, causing it to splash around her. This particular post garnered more than close to 80,000 likes and more than 400 comments.

Ribeiro began modeling in 2009 in her native Brazil, first appearing on the cover of the country’s Elle magazine, as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has pointed out. A year later, she moved to New York City, where she went on to walk the runway for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Roberto Cavalli, and Dolce & Gabanna. She would eventually land a spot at the sought-after Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is such a game changer for a model,” Ribeiro said about coming back for a third year. “It has helped shape and support so many careers of women I look up to, so to be included in my third issue, is a dream come true.”