‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Health Issues

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has been hospitalized. The actress shared photos from her hospital bed to social media this week as fans grew concerned due to her history with medical issues in the past.

According to Pop Culture, Sarah Hyland shared some personal details with her fans on Instagram this week. The Modern Family star revealed that she was currently in the hospital on her Instagram stories, even revealing that she always brings a face mask and a silk pillow with her for hospital stays.

Sarah’s rep did not reveal why the actress is currently in the hospital. However, Hyland told fans that she had been running a fever of 101.4. She later revealed on the social media site that she had pink eye, a viral respiratory infection, and was battling some pain from endometriosis.

According to CNN, in the past, Sarah has battled serious health issues, and has even undergone two kidney transplants. Hyland, who has kidney dyspepsia, first received a kidney from her father. When it was revealed that she needed a second transplant seven years later, the actress revealed that she went to dark place.

“When a family member gives you a second chance at life and it fails, it feels like your fault, and it’s not. I had gone through 26 years of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for because I’ve always had health issues. And it’s a really helpless feeling. Things like this can be really hard on a person,” Sarah Hyland revealed during an interview with Self Magazine.

The actress also admitted that she was so depressed that she was contemplating suicide. However, her brother was discovered to be a donor match, and Sarah was given her second kidney in 2017. Later she was forced to go under the knife again to treat her endometriosis and repair a hernia.

Although Sarah had six surgeries in a year and a half, she says that she’s stable and very happy in her life. The actress is currently dating former Bachelor nation star, Wells Adams, and the two are getting very serious.

Hyland opened up to the magazine about how Adams supports through everything, including her health battles, saying that he’s seen her at her best and her worst, and that is why she feels the “most beautiful” in his eyes, because he still thinks that she is beautiful after seeing her through it all.

Fans can see more of Modern Family star Sarah Hyland by following her on Instagram.