Victoria’s Secret Model Megan Williams Exposes Lots Of Skin In White Lingerie On Instagram

British model Megan Williams recently titillated her legions of ardent admirers on Instagram by posting a sultry picture — one which left her fans’ jaws dropped.

In the monochromatic picture, the model was featured wearing barely-there white lingerie which allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure. To pose for the picture, the model wore her tresses down, accessorized with a delicate pendant and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy look. Per the caption, the snap was captured by famous fashion photographer, Derek Kettela.

Within a few hours of having been posted, Megan’s picture amassed more than 23,000 likes and 217 comments wherein fans showered her with complimentary comments, calling her “goddess,” “extremely sexy,” “dream girl,” “simply stunning,” and “flawless beauty.” One fan also said that he is totally in love with Megan, while another male admirer went a step ahead and asked the model to marry him.

Others, per usual, opted for a more millennial way of complimenting the model and posted countless hearts, kiss and fire emojis to express their admiration for the 25-year-old stunner.

Derek Kettela also posted Megan’s picture from the same photo shoot on his official Instagram page wherein Megan could be seen striking a different pose. The up-close image garnered an additional 12,00 likes and various compliments.

Prior to sharing the said post, Megan treated her fans to a sultry picture from her latest Victoria’s Secret Swimsuit 2019 photo shoot wherein she could be seen donning a printed bikini to accentuate her beautiful figure. The model posed while sitting on a wooden platform against the backdrop of the ocean and could be seen flashing her signature smile which melted many hearts. Megan accessorized with a bracelet and wore minimal makeup to keep it simple yet sexy.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture racked up more than 18,000 likes and close to 200 comments which shows that Megan is gradually becoming more and more popular among her social media fans.

The Southampton native had previously shared several snaps from the famous bikini shoot wherein she could be seen posing with fellow VS models and a look at her Instagram page shows that each one of them accrued a significant number of likes from her admirers.

Per an article by The Fashion Spot, Megan was asked if there is something that she would like to change about the fashion industry. In response, the model said the following.