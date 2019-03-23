‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Summer Wakes Up

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 25 brings a brave and timely rescue for J.T. and the women at the Abbott cabin. Plus, Summer wakes up, and Kyle decides to spill the beans to Lola.

Victor (Eric Braeden) looks out for his family members, according to She Knows Soaps. Victor and Nick (Joshua Morrow) join Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) at the Abbott cabin. Before they rush inside, they find the guards that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) knocked out. Victor assumes that J.T. is inside the cabin with the women, and they realize that the unpredictable man probably has a gun.

They smell the gas and rush inside to save the three women and J.T., who is still alive. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Sharon (Sharon Case) wake up, and Billy performs CPR on Victoria (Amelia Heinle) until she awakens. Everybody is safe, but Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) realizes that he has to come clean about the truth of the situation. Victor would rather he didn’t, but Rey is too honorable to do anything else.

Of course, now there’s the question of what to do about the women’s convictions and prison sentences now that J.T. is alive. There’s no way Christine (Lauralee Bell) will be happy to see the Newmans go free once again, but that’s likely the exact situation she’s facing.

After Summer (Hunter King) wakes up, Kyle (Michael Mealor) comes clean to Lola (Sasha Calle). Many people were suspicious about why Kyle and Summer got married, and even though she wanted to stay anonymous, it’s an impossible secret to keep. Because Lola keeps asking for Kyle, he finally goes to visit her. She’s clearly pleased to see him, but unfortunately, he has news that she’s not going to appreciate even the slightest bit.

Unfortunately for Lola, she thought she and Kyle would get back together. In fact, she was going to tell him that she wanted to when Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) attacked her that night. Things changed dramatically, though. Summer was a match, and she used that detail to get Kyle to agree to a one-year marriage. However, Kyle initially told Summer that he would not perform any husbandly duties, but when their wedding night rolled around, the clothes quickly came off.

Kyle confesses everything to Lola, and she’s absolutely crushed. Lola is so grateful that Summer donated a piece of her liver to save her life, but she is not at all glad that Summer traded the donation for Kyle.