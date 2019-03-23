Kandi Burruss Said Motherhood Has Made Porsha Williams ‘More Loving’ Shortly Before She Gave Birth

Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams have had a rocky relationship through the years, but it seems like motherhood has changed Williams’ perspective.

Burruss spoke to Hollywood Life on Friday just hours before Williams and her fiance Dennis McKinley welcomed the birth of their baby girl. The Bedroom Kandi founder said in the article that she and Porsha are currently on good terms and it’s “all love” between the two. Burruss even said she would be open to giving the television personality motherhood advice when the time comes since she has two children of her own- daughter Riley, 16 and son Ace, 3.

“I haven’t given her any mommy advice yet,” she says, explaining, “I’m sure that will come once the baby gets here.”

She also noted how Williams’ then impending motherhood has changed her in a more positive way.

“As far as her changing as a person, I feel like she’s definitely not as much in the midst of drama or doing anything super crazy,” she admits. “She’s definitely been trying to make more friends than not have friends, if that makes sense. I think now, she’s definitely been showing love to everybody, and not trying to fall back into a bad place with people.”

The two reality stars were friends ever since Williams joined the RHOA cast in 2008. Williams even starred in Burruss’ 2014 play, A Mother’s Love, which was documented on the Bravo show. However, things became rocky between the two in Season 9 when Williams accused Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker of drugging her at a party and attempting to take advantage of her. Once Burruss learned it was former cast member Phaedra Parks who shared the rumor with Williams, the two were able to make amends and be cordial with each other during filming.

Williams’ rep confirmed to People that her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, was born on Friday at ” 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.” This is the Dish Nation personality’s first child. She has been vocal about trying to have a baby in the past, even opening up about suffering a miscarriage in 2011. She said in September 2018 that she even worried this time around about possibly suffering the same plight with this baby and saying that when she made it through her first trimester that her baby is a “dream come true.” McKinley and Williams released a statement to the magazine and was gleeful about the birth of their daughter.

“What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ,” the couple wrote.