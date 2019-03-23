Watch Netherlands Vs. Germany UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

In the most anticipated match of the 2020 UEFA Euro Qualifiers opening weekend, Netherlands faces Germany in the 43rd all-time meeting between the countries.

In a busy opening weekend for the UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifiers, no match has been more anticipated than Netherlands vs. Germany, two teams currently headed in opposite directions. For the struggling Germany side, Manager Joachim Loew has jettisoned some longtime veterans, per Sky Sports, going with a side in which 10 of the 23 players have five caps or fewer, and three had never made an appearance for the national team. Netherlands, on the other hand, have engineered a quick turnaround after a disastrous failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and will now look to defeat Germany for the second time in three matches since last October without a loss, in the Group C qualifier that will live stream from Amsterdam.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Netherlands vs. Germany UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group C match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 55,000-seat Johan Cruyff Arena, also known as Amsterdam Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday, March 24. In Germany, which lies in the same time size as the Netherlands, the live stream will also begin at 8:45 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday. In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream gets going at 1:15 a.m. on Monay morning, March 25.

While Loew’s “new look” version of Die Mannschaft struggled to a 1-1 draw with Serbia in a friendly match on Wednesday, per the BBC, the Dutch continued their resurgence under Coach Ronald Koeman, spanking Belarus 4-0 in their opening Euro qualifier on Thursday.

Since Koeman took over the Oranje in February of last year, following the team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, he led them past both Germany and France in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, getting the team to the semifinals. In 42 previous meetings since 1910, Germany has won 15 to 11 for the Netherlands, with 16 draws, per 11v11.

Manager Ronald Koeman has engineered a fast turnaround for the once-struggling Netherlands. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Netherlands vs. Germany UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group C opening match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Oranje–Die Mannschaft Euro qualifier at no charge

Another way to watch the Netherlands vs. Germany UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier live stream online from Amsterdam, Holland, is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Netherlands vs. Germany UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match streaming live on their TV sets.

To view the Netherlands vs. Germany UEFA Euro 2020 Amsterdam showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Holland-Germany Group C game streamed live at no charge.

In the Netherlands, NPO has the live stream while the TV Now channel will carry the game. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the game will be streamed by Sky Go Extra, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, go to Sky Go Sports’ login page. Then, at last, fans can stream the match live from Brussels. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found on the Sky Go site.

Throughout much of Africa, Super Sport streams the game, while in the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main live streaming source. For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further live stream sources for Netherlands vs. Germany in countries around the world, check out the listings at Live Soccer TV.