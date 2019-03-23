Luke Perry’s ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Costar Shares Funny Photo With The Late Actor

The entertainment world was rocked when news broke almost three weeks ago that 52-year-old Riverdale actor Luke Perry had passed away after suffering a massive stroke. Those closest to him were horrified by the news, and tributes poured in from his family, friends, costars, and thousands of fans around the globe.

Tributes came in the form of lengthy social media posts, or even interviews with the press in some instances. Some took longer than others to share theirs as they dealt with the grief of his loss before taking the time to appease fans looking to hear from them on their social accounts.

Perry’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer costar Kristy Swanson took to Twitter on Friday night to share a sweet photo of herself with the late actor, complete with funny and fake cartoon teeth, according to Pop Culture.

Although the pair may have worked together more than two decades ago — back in 1992 — they had a close friendship during their time on set, and Swanson felt that he needed to be honored. Her post was a #FlashBackFriday one, and showed the two in black and white, her with a set of fake vampire teeth, and him with a large grin and two comically large front teeth.

She captioned the post by sharing how much she’s missing him, even just weeks after his death, complete with a heart emoji to show her affection for him.

For #FlashbackFriday I wanted to share this photo of Luke and I goofing off on the set of Buffy. Always the committed actor, he makes the perfect face for the character in the moment. I miss you so much my Buddy. I love you. #LukePerry ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/C9RVu69heq — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) March 22, 2019

Another Buffy The Vampire Slayer costar who shared a tribute to Perry was David Arquette, the day after the news of his sudden death broke.

“My mom loved #LukePerry We all did. He lived at our house when he got cast in 90210 – He was a real farm kid. He could fix anything. Had a pet mini pig before anyone did. He got me on #BuffyTheVampireSlayer Thank you brother,” he wrote in a tweet alongside two old photos of the actor.

Perry, who is best known for his time on Beverly Hills, 90210, has more recently been a series regular on Riverdale, which is going to have to deal with his death on screen. Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained that for the time being, the cast and crew are just dealing with the shock and emotion of losing him so unexpectedly, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“We know that we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him.”

Aguirre-Sacasa also shared that there are a few episodes that have already been filmed that have scenes with Perry in them, giving fans of the show one last look at his successful career.