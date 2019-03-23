‘Mortal Kombat’ Reboot May Be Inspired by the MCU, According To Screenwriter

A newly announced, and very different Mortal Kombat reboot is on the way, as reported by Polygon. The screenplay has been completed, and in an interview with Discussing Film, one of its writers discusses how the film may be taking a lot of inspiration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) model of storytelling. The writer of the new film, Greg Russo, has a lot of thoughts on how the film should be and divulges his approach to the new film.

Mortal Kombat began as a video game launched in 1992 and since then its popularity has gone on to create a multimedia franchise with more iterations of video games, comic book series, animated tv shows, and live action films. The most recent narrative story featuring the Mortal Kombat properties was Mortal Kombat Legacy, a series of short films directed by Kevin Tancharoen in 2010 as a proof of concept for his own live-action pitch for Warner Bros, as reported by Empire Magazine. The film, however, never went through due to Tancharoen pursuing other opportunities. Since then a live-action Mortal Kombat has been in development hell with no real progress being made. At one time, even Aquaman director James Wan was set to take over the franchise, until even he moved on to other opportunities, as reported by Den Of Geek.

The Mortal Kombat reboot has now landed debut director Simon McQuoid with Dave Callaham and Greg Russo penning the screenplay.

The cast of Mortal Kombat Legacy arrives at the launch of Warner Bros. ‘Mortal Kombat Legacy’ at Saint Felix II on April 14, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. Angela Weiss / Getty Images

When discussing his approach to the film with Discussing Film, Russo went in depth with his approach for the new film and how to set it in today’s cinematic landscape.

“To me, there needs to a certain levity and a fun tone. While there is violence and there are fighting and real stakes and emotional stakes for all the people involved at the end of the day it still should be fun and a sense of humor. As much as I hate to throw up the direct comparison to Marvel they’re still fun and always cracking jokes but obviously, ours will be a bit more adult.”

The Mortal Kombat features an ensemble cast of heroes with different backgrounds and fighting styles, who come together for a grand tournament, a Mortal Kombat, with many otherworldly characters, for their own agendas and personal motivations. The coming together of these different characters, their backstories, their chemistries with one another is what sets the franchise apart from other video game properties.

Currently, there is no casting announcement of any other news of development for the new Mortal Kombat reboot, and no release date has yet been finalized.