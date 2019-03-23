Jared Padalecki Gets Emotional On Instagram With ‘Supernatural’ Throwback Photo

'I’m also typing through tears,' Jared Padalecki revealed in a very emotional Instagram post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jared Padalecki along with his co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins broke the hearts of Supernatural fans everywhere by announcing The CW series was finally coming to an end.

After being in production since back in September of 2005, the three actors announced Season 15 would be the final season of the series during a very emotional video clip they posted on several different social media platforms.

Padalecki – known for his role as Sam Winchester in the series – went with something a little more personal on his Instagram profile. It was eight hours ago that the 36-year-old Supernatural actor shared a throwback photo from Season 1 featuring himself and his co-star Jensen.

“I am so incredibly grateful for the family that we’ve all built together. I love y’all and am more appreciative of y’all than my meager vocabulary could hope to describe,” Jared penned after announcing that Season 15 will be the final season of the series. Padalecki also put emphasis on the fact that the photo was a throwback to the very first season of the series when it all began.

The actor added at the end of the emotional post: “I’m also typing through tears. So, please forgive me. ‘Til next time. #WinchestersNeverDie”

With just shy of five million followers on Instagram, Padalecki’s fans wasted no time showering the tear jerking Instagram post with one million likes and over 50,000 comments.

Unsurprisingly, the comment section of the post was filled with Instagram users posting several sad and crying emoticons as they discussed how heartbroken they felt about the announcement.

Using the hash tag #spnfamily, many fans begged Jared not to cry as the Supernatural family would continue to live on and they would continue to support the actor on his future endeavors.

Jim Beaver – known for his role in Supernatural as Bobby Singer – took a less emotional and more humorous approach to the announcement.

The 68-year-old actor teased his 971,000 Twitter followers that the announcement of The CW series ended broke the same day the Muller report was handed over to the Attorney General, and that it was the better of the two stories.

A few hours later, the actor took to Twitter again to remind Supernatural fans that “Family don’t end.”

Two hours later, he posted the same quote – which was a famous line of his character in the series – once more.

Family don’t end. — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) March 23, 2019

Despite having a significantly smaller following than his co-stars, Beaver’s tweets still managed to accumulate several thousand likes and hundreds of comments.

In the comments, many fans criticized the actor for “making them cry again” after they’d just managed to dry up their tears following the news that the series was coming to an end.

Supernatural: Jim Beaver on Bobby's return, his 'very strong feelings' for Mary https://t.co/KMxAXR6JbY — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 1, 2018

Season 14 of Supernatural is currently airing on The CW. Once the season comes to a close, fans of the series will have just one more season to look forward to before Supernatural ends.