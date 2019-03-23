‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Finalist Raine Michaels Dons A Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalist Raine Michael has gained a lot of attention on social media ever since her first bikini photo shoot with the publication was posted. And to make her fans go wild again, the 18-year-old stunner took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback picture which became an instant hit.

In the snap, the busty model could be seen wearing a barely-there sequined bikini, which allowed her to display an ample amount of cleavage and put her taut stomach and well-toned thighs on full display. The model posed against the beautiful backdrop of the sea and could be seen flashing her beautiful smile while tugging at her string bikini bottoms and sexily pulling her tresses.

In terms of her aesthetics, Raine wore a soft-pink lipstick which she teamed with some bronze-colored eyeshadow and lots of eyeliner and mascara to pull off a very sultry look. In the caption, the model expressed her desire to be back to the Bahamas where the photo shoot was carried out.

Within less than 30 minutes of having been posted, Raine’s picture garnered more than 3,000 likes and around a hundred comments where fans and followers praised the model for her sexy body as well as her sense of style. Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Raine has the “most amazingly-perfect set of breasts as well as the most gorgeous skin,” while another one said that she is stunning inside and out. Another one predicted that the model will soon become a big star, while a male admirer found Raine to be the most beautiful woman in the world.

Prior to posting the snap, Raine wowed her fans and followers by posting a video clip from her SI swimsuit wrap-up photo shoot, where she could be seen striking some sultry poses while donning nothing but a pair of blue bikini-bottoms. The model censored her breasts by folding her arms over her chest and sported a pout to pose for the picture.

The risque video amassed more than 43,000 views and 226 comments where everyone who commented drooled over her sexy body. While many fans wrote elaborate notes to praise her, others posted countless hearts, kisses, and fire emojis to express their admiration for the hottie.

According to Raine’s bio on Information Cradle, the model is the oldest child of Bret Michaels, the lead singer of the famous glam metal band, Poison, and his former partner, Kristi Lynn Gibson, a former model.

Speaking about her selection in the swimsuit search, the California native told Sports Illustrated magazine that it was a dream come true for her and more than she could have ever hoped for.