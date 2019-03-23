‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne Vyalitsyna Shows Off Enviable Figure In New Bikini Photo

Anne Vyalitsyna is living her best life, if her Instagram feed is to be believed. The 10-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model, who celebrated her 33rd birthday a few days ago, took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots of herself rocking tropical outfits as she continues to enjoy sunny Mexico.

In a photo shared on Friday, the Russian-American model, who is also known as Anne V, is donning a two-piece swimsuit consisting of a cherry and purple striped bottom that sits high on her frame, helping accentuate her slender figure, particularly her long, slender legs and incredibly toned abs. She teamed it with a matching sleeved-top in the style of a crop top that ties at the front, highlighting her cleavage.

She completed her beach look with a wide rimmed hat with a ribbon band in lilac that matches the color palette of her swimsuit. The Nizhny Novgorod native is standing in front of a rocky background as she strikes a flirty pose, with one arm folded across her stomach and the other touching the rim of her hat. In addition, the model is standing with her hip to one side and her leg stretched slightly in the opposite direction, accentuating her long figure.

Anne is wearing her blonde hair pulled back and tucked into the hat. She appears to be wearing no makeup in the photo, embracing her natural looks.

The photo, which Anne shared with her 483,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,300 likes and over 60 comments within a few hours of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and wish her a good time in Mexico.

“Your photos are always so amazing! Love this!” one user wrote, coupled with two red heart emojis.

“Mexico is so cool [palm tree emoji] welcome!” another chimed in.

The model, who was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition from 2005 to 2014, previously opened up about how she maintain her model figure ahead of big shows in an interview with Popsugar. In the Q&A, she explains that she is a pescatarian, so she bases her diet on non-animal proteins, except for fish.

“What works for me, diet-wise, is just pure protein — I don’t eat meat — so either tofu or fish and steamed vegetables. Egg whites. That’s pretty much it… But you just have to figure out what works with your body,” she told Popsugar.