Fans React To ‘Supernatural’ Ending After 15 Seasons

'Supernatural' fans everywhere are reacting to news that The CW series is coming to an end.

Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins shattered the hearts of fans everywhere earlier today when they took to social media – in an emotional video – to announce Season 15 would be the finale of The CW series.

It has been just six hours since the trio announced the end of the series on various social media platforms. It didn’t take long for the show’s cult-like following to shower the three actors’ social media announcements as fans reacted to the news.

Jared Padalecki, who plays the role of Sam Winchester in the series, has a Twitter following that is just shy of 3 million. In six hours, his following showered his announcement post with almost 8,000 comments, over 20,000 retweets, and just shy of 70,000 likes.

Jensen Ackles, who plays the role of Dean Winchester, has a Twitter following that is just a little lower than his co-star Jared. His followers also showered his Twitter announcement with more than 3,000 comments, over 9,000 retweets, and just shy of 50,000 likes.

Ackles, who has a much larger Instagram following, also shared the announcement with is 7.2 million followers in two video clip posts. The first video post has accumulated 1.5 million views and the second recently broke 700,000 views.

Misha Collins, who plays the role of Castiel, also has just shy of 3 million Twitter followers, coming in just below Jared and a little above Jensen. His announcement status accumulated just shy of 3,000 comments, over 9,000 retweets, and 40,000 likes.

Debuting in September of 2005, The CW series has accumulated a massive following over the years. So, it isn’t too surprising that fans of the series would have extreme – and emotional – reactions to the announcement that Season 15 would be the final season of Supernatural.

The overwhelming majority of fans – while sad to see the series come to an end – admitted to understanding that all good things must eventually come to an end.

Some fans also took to Twitter to thank the three actors for being the first to break the news.

Thank you for telling us in person. We respect you so much for that. We look forward to sharing the next year with you all, and whatever comes next #ThankYouSupernatural — AntipodesAnnie ???????????? (@lacuchinaNZ) March 22, 2019

Some fans said that while they were sad to see The CW series come to an end, they were excited to see what the future would hold for the talented actors.

“My heart is hurting right now upon hearing this news. I do understand and respect your decision. You’ve put your blood, sweat & tears into telling these chars’ stories. The fans have been given a tremendous gift and are forever grateful. Thank YOU from the bottom of my heart,” one fan shared in a very emotional post on Twitter.

While most fans took the time to thank Jensen, Jared, and Misha for giving them 15 seasons of Supernatural, they weren’t shy about feeling heart broken and unable to stop crying.

With Season 14 currently airing on The CW, fans will have just one more season of Supernatural to enjoy before the series comes to a close.