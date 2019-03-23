Watch Chennai Super Kings Vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Stream: VIVO IPL 2019 Opening Match, Start Time

The 12th season of the world's most popular cricket tournament, the VIVO Indian Premier League, opens Saturday in Chennai as the defending champion Super Kings face Royal Challengers Bangaore.

The world’s most popular T20 cricket tournament returns for a 12th season on Friday, as the VIVO Indian Premier League opens its 2019 campaign with the defending champion Chennai Super Kings hosting three-time finalists — but last year’s sixth-place team — Royal Challengers Bangalore. The matchup not only pits two of the IPL’s most heated rivals against each other, but also features, as The Hindu reports, India’s two most storied current players — and the two most recent captains of the India national team — in CSK’s MS Dhoni and RCB’s Virat Kohli going head to head not only as players, but as opposing captains. Following a two-hour opening ceremony, the cricketing action will live stream from Chepauk Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2019 Indian Premier league opening match, Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 8 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, March 23, at the 50,000-seat M. A. Chidambaram Stadium cricket ground in Chepauk, Chennai, India.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 3:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. In the United States, fans can watch the live stream of the 2019 IPL-opening T20 cricket match over breakfast, with the first ball bowled at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7:30 a.m. Pacific.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had very little luck over the years when they visit Chennai, winning only one of seven matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium, per CricInfo. And that includes not one but two IPL championship finals.

In fact, RCB’s last victory at Chepauk came in 2008 — and they have not defeated Chennai Super Kings in any venue since 2014, as NDTV reported.

Watch a preview of the 2019 IPL season courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected starting teams for the 2019 IPL opening match on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings: 1 Shane Watson, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Dwayne Bravo, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 David Willey, 11 Mohit Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), 2 Moeen Ali, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 AB de Villiers, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Umesh Yadav, 10 Mohammad Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

India’s legendary MS Dhoni will try to captain his Chennai Super Kings to a fourth IPL title. Anesh Debiky / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the 20-overs action in the Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL opener in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but during that seven-day trial period, no charges will be incurred.

For an available live stream of Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore from Chepauk in the United Kingdom, the only source is the U.K. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a monthly or annual fee. The U.K. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in the IPL’s home country.

In Australia, thought continental Europe, and in numerous other countries, Yupp TV will live stream the CSK vs. RCB match.