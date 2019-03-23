Jordyn Woods Shocked That Kylie Jenner Still Isn’t Talking To Her , Per ‘HL’

Jordyn Woods is reportedly shocked that she hasn’t mended fences with her best friend, Kylie Jenner, yet following their falling out over Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian.

According to Hollywood Life, Jordyn Woods thought that she and Kylie Jenner would have worked through their issues by now. It has been one month since Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, called it quits with Tristan Thompson for allegedly kissing Jordyn Woods at a party. However, Kylie’s seemingly not ready to reconcile.

“Jordyn is shocked that Kylie still isn’t talking to her. Getting shut out like this has been devastating to Jordyn. She’s in agony over this. It has been very much like a death in the family for Jordyn, like losing a sister. Jordyn cried for days after moving out of Kylie’s, and she’s still very emotional about it. She truly thought that with some time, Kylie would forgive her. Jordyn believed in that her friendship with Kylie could withstand anything and now she is disappointed and heartbroken that things may really be over between them forever,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to say that Woods’ family is trying to remind her that she has plenty of people that love and support her, and that Jenner isn’t the only person in her life that she can count on.

The insider also reveals that Jordyn Woods is still holding out hope that she and Kylie Jenner can eventually get their friendship back. In fact, when Jenner kicked Woods out of her guest house last month, Jordyn reportedly left some personal belongs there, which she allegedly still hasn’t picked up.

Jordyn is said to not care about the items, and may never go get them if Kylie doesn’t forgive her. Her heart is allegedly broken over the split with her best friend, whom she misses very much.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian spoke out about the cheating following an interview where Jordyn sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk and told her side of the story.

Khloe tweeted that Jordyn was to blame for breaking up her family, but later retracted the statement, claiming that Tristan Thompson was at fault for the split. In addition, she revealed that she was more hurt by Woods’ actions in the situation than she was by Thompson’s cheating.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ falling out when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season this month.