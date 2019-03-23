‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Jason Thompson Gives Insight Into Kristoff St. John Episode

The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John passed away unexpectedly on February 3 at the age of 52. The CBS Daytime drama will air a storyline honoring Neil Winters, the character St. John originated in 1991, starting on April 25. The rest of the week will be devoted to honoring Neil’s legacy in Genoa City as his on-screen family and friends struggle to live life without him. On April 29, Y&R will be an unscripted memorial for the beloved late actor.

Jason Thompson, who portrays Billy Abbott, took to Instagram to express his gratitude at the amazing team he’s part of on a daily basis at Y&R. Based on Thompson’s message, it appears as if the show filmed the tribute to St. John yesterday.

Thompson shared, “I woke up today feeling very fortunate and grateful to be part of an amazing team.” He continued, “Yesterday was something incredibly special. I witnessed about as much truth as you can capture on camera. And it was beautiful. #RestInPower #KristoffStJohn.”

After what was clearly an emotional day, the actor posted a video of an absolutely stunning mountain view and a sweet moment with his daughter, 1-year-old Rome Coco, with the simple greeting, “good morning” on his Instagram story.

Although they’re devastated, long-time viewers of the soap are looking forward to seeing the episodes honoring Neil and St. John. Fans responded with positive comments on Thompson’s Instagram post.

One wrote, “I’m looking forward to seeing the tribute episode for @kristoffstjohn coming soon!! He definitely was a great man and he’ll be missed immensely #YR #RIP #Kristoff.

The Inquistr reported that Shemar Moore brings Neil’s brother Malcolm back to the canvas for the storyline. Plus, Neil’s daughter Lily, portrayed by Christel Khalil, who’s currently in prison on the show, will also appear. In addition, Victoria Rowell (Drucilla Winters) will appear as herself in the unscripted episode. Mishael Morgan, who left the show when her character Hilary died last year, is also coming back for the show, which will feature clips of St. John’s best moments on Y&R.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office released St. John’s cause of death. The actor died as a result of heart disease, which was complicated by alcohol. His ex-wife Mia St. John tweeted that her ex-husband had four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he passed away last month. Since his death, she’s been speaking out about mental health and bringing awareness. The St. John’s lost their son Julian in 2014 to suicide while he was in a mental health facility.