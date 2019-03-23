Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Release Date Revealed In New ‘Korea Herald’ Report

Together with the rest of the Galaxy S10 line and the much-hyped Galaxy Fold, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G was announced at the company’s Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 20. But with this particular variant coming with a form of connectivity that is still far away from taking off, it wasn’t too surprising that the 5G version was not made available for pre-order nor released at the same time as Samsung’s other Galaxy S10 devices. However, a new report suggests that consumers might not have to wait too long for the S10 5G to arrive in stores.

According to The Korea Herald, Samsung announced on Friday that the Galaxy S10 5G will be available in stores and on the company’s website starting on April 5, which would make the tech giant the first company to officially release a smartphone with 5G support. In lieu of preorders, which Samsung reportedly won’t be offering, the company will hold a promotion that allows buyers to get a free pair of Galaxy Buds wireless earphones, a free wireless charger, or a 50 percent discount voucher for screen replacement.

As further noted, this offer is scheduled to run from April 5 through April 16, though a separate report from AnandTech that cited South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency listed the promotion period as April 5 through April 11.

Samsung goes big with the next-gen Galaxy S10 5G #smartphone https://t.co/QZofSkZAzv — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) March 21, 2019

As The Korea Herald specified that the Galaxy S10 5G’s April 5 release date is for South Korean consumers, it’s not clear if buyers from other parts of the world can expect the device to be available on that day as well. Other key release details, such as the price, were also not mentioned in the above report. AnandTech, however, wrote that the Galaxy S10 5G will likely be priced at around 1.5 million won. As South Korean prices are usually listed with sales taxes taken into account, the outlet added that the S10 5G could be priced at around $1,199 once it becomes available in the U.S.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G’s basic specifications, per AnandTech, ZDNet, and SamMobile, include an Exynos 9820 processor, an Exynos 5100 5G modem, a 6.7-inch display, 8GB RAM, a 4,500 mAh battery advertised as being capable of lasting a full day without charging, and 256GB internal storage. The device’s special features include a quadruple rear camera system, Wireless PowerShare technology for easy charging via Qi-compatible devices, and an Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. Save for the larger display and battery, quad-camera system, and 5G support, these specifications and features are similar to those found on Samsung’s Galaxy S10+, as noted by SamMobile.