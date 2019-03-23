Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Her Booty In A Thong Bikini On Instagram

Ireland Baldwin showed off her model body on Instagram in a sultry, yet humorous post. On Thursday, the 23-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a tan two-piece bikini that puts her booty on full display.

In the photo, Ireland, who is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, is posing by a pool while donning the bikini, which consists of a ballet bra that goes over the model’s shoulders and a high-rise thong that sits right on her waistline, helping accentuate Ireland’s flawless physique.

The camera, which is positioned at ground-level, captured the model from below in a pose that showcases Ireland’s booty, putting it at the center of the shot. She is standing with her left leg flexed up onto her toes, which also helps highlight her natural body and curves. Ireland’s blonde hair is slicked back in wet strands that suggest she had recently been frolicking in the water at the time of the photo.

She is looking over her left shoulder at the camera with a slight smile on her face. The sun is partially casting her face in shadows, which makes it hard to determine whether she is wearing any makeup.

However, the other photos in the series suggest the model is makeup-free, truly embracing her natural looks. In addition to the sexy bikini snap, the humorous post also includes a photo of Ireland eating food out of a to-go box while she is in the pool, and another photo of herself eating bread inside of a home.

The post, which she shared with her 487,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 17,000 likes and over 250 comments within a day of having been posted, proving to be a hit among her fans. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her good looks and share their appreciation for her humor.

“You look yummy! Ps. so does the food….oh wait, I’m just hungry! You still look great though!” one user wrote.

“THE. most accurate. And relatable. Series of photos,” another chimed in.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, Ireland did a photo shoot for 138 Water in Malibu earlier this week in a similarly colored one-piece swimsuit.

Ireland has enjoyed a successful modeling career so far, having previously been featured on the covers of Elle Bulgaria and Marie Claire Mexico. She was also the Guess Girl in 2017, according to the report.