Nick Cannon Leaves Flirty Comment Under Seductive Rihanna Photo On Instagram

The 'Wild N' Out. host made it very clear that he liked what he saw.

Nick Cannon found his way into the comments section of one of Rihanna’s Instagram posts and wrote something that can only be described as very flirty. In the photo, Rihanna is covered in gold body glitter to promote new products from her company. She’s also wearing an equally gold, low-cut dress that shows off a lot of her cleavage. A screenshot of Cannon’s comment was posted by The Shade Room’s Instagram account.

“I never wanted to be a dress before this moment in my life,” he wrote before adding several fire and laughing emojis.

As of writing, Rihanna has not acknowledged Nick’s comment but Cannon is just one of many who showered her with praises in the comment section of that post.

“Shining more than the sun, my queen,” one fan wrote while another commented, “Wow, holy sh*t you look spectacular seriously amazingly beauty @badgalriri.”

As alluded to earlier, in the photo Rihanna is wearing a product from her line which is called the “Trophy Wife” Body Lava. So, if you want to match her glow, you can get it from her website for a cool $59. It’s also available at Harvey Nichols and Sephora. The Body Lava comes in two other shades, “Brown Sugar” and “Who Needs Clothes.”

As for Nick Cannon’s “thirsty comment,” it isn’t likely that his flattery will get him anything more than a gracious thank you from the pop superstar. She is reportedly still in a relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

There had been rumors that the two had broken up but as Harper’s Bazaar notes, Rihanna and Hassan debunked that speculation when they were seen hanging out together at a Lakers game the day after her birthday in February. Previous to that, they were been caught spending time together at various locations both in the United States and overseas.

There were also some paparazzi photos last year that made it seem like they were in the midst of a huge fight. But Rihanna later cleared up those rumors by revealing that they had been having a very heated argument about soccer. The World Cup was in full swing at the time the photos came out.

While many fans seemed truly captivated by Rihanna’s golden promo shot for Fenty Beauty, some of her followers still took to the comments to ask her about her return to music. The singer’s last album Anti was released in 2016 and yielded the hit “Work” and several other notable songs like “Kiss It Better” and “Needed Me.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rihanna has confirmed that she plans to release new music this year but no concrete details about her new project have been released to the public.