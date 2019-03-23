Jessie J Flaunts Her Booty, Embraces Her Cellulite In Candid Instagram Photo

Jessie J is hot having the negative comments some Instagram users have left about her body. On Thursday, the singer-songwriter took to the popular social media platform to share a candid photo of herself in a black bikini, showcasing her derriere and naturally gorgeous body.

In the snapshot in question, the “Flashlight” singer is featured with her back to the camera as she dons a black two-piece bikini paired with a matching see-though beach cover-up. The 30-year-old British musician is posing close to the ocean, near some rocks looking at the water, in a pose that puts her backside in evidence, showing her booty and her cellulite as well.

As suggested by her caption, some Instagram users took to the comments section to point out the fact, which Jessie J addressed, as People reported.

“[F]or those telling me I have cellulite. I know. I own a mirror,” she wrote, a message she paired with a thumbs up emoji.

In spite of the haters, the post’s comments section was inundated with supportive messages from people — particularly women — praising the singer for being honest and unfiltered in today’s social media-obsessed society.

“This is what we need, women being real and honest and not afraid to show the reality that most of us have cellulite!! And yet we continue to look at filtered pictures of celebrities and believe that they don’t have it. Thank you Jessie for being real and proving that we are all beautiful regardless of a few bumps on out booties,” one inspired user wrote.

The post, which Jessie J shared with her 7.7 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 214,000 likes and over 2,000 comments within a day of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. In addition to praising the singer for her being real, users of the social media platform also used the opportunity to point out how lucky Channing Tatum is.

As People noted, Jessie J and the Magic Mike star started dating in October. According to the report, Tatum, 38, went to London just last week with the singer to see hang out with her friends and family, marking their first trip to England as a couple. Before jetting off to the other side of the pond, Tatum spent some time in Los Angeles, where he enjoyed some quality time with Everly, the 5-year-old daughter he shares with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, 38, the People report continued.