Kim Kardashian Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Semi-Sheer Black Lingerie On Instagram

The 'KUWTK' star stripped down to underwear to promote her new Carolina Lemke eyewear collection, Onsight.

Kim Kardashian set her Instagram page on fire on Friday night with a couple of sweltering snaps that put her internet-famous curves on full display. The bodacious fashionista and socialite flaunted her hourglass figure in semi-sheer black lingerie, while rocking a pair of snazzy sunglasses.

While she certainly modeled the elegant shades with undeniable flair, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was not the only one sporting sunnies – or showing off curves, for that matter. For her latest Instagram snap, the TV personality posed amid trio of naked female mannequin busts, all of them wearing the same sunglasses as Kim.

The racy snaps are part of her latest campaign for Carolina Lemke, a steamy photo shoot promoting Kim’s upcoming Onsight eyewear collection. The new eyewear line hits stores on April 2, as Kim noted in the photo caption, and features an array of bold statement designs meant to catch the eye and impress.

In the recently posted photos, Kim showcased a pair of dark, futuristic-looking sunglasses adorned with gold detailing. To model the design, the KUWTK star slipped her bountiful curves in a set of shimmering black lingerie, showing some deep cleavage in the process.

Her revealing attire drew all of the attention to her busty assets, while also flaunting her svelte waistline. Kim bared her midriff to expose her incredibly toned stomach. She struck a sultry pose, blowing a kiss to the camera.

Meanwhile, the mannequins by her side – which bore an uncanny resemblance to Kim – were completely nude. Granted, the KUWTK star did pixelate their nipples to sensor the raunchy photo before posting it.

The pair of sexy snaps stirred a lot of attention among Kim’s massive Instagram following, garnering more than 100,000 likes within 10 minutes of having been posted. Within a couple of hours, the photos amassed close to 400,000 likes and nearly 2,200 comments to boot.

One of her fans inquired about the price of the new sunglasses.

“How much will it be? Doesn’t matter I’m still buying it. Lol,” they wrote.

Another person complimented the reality TV star for her daring look.

“I knew you would come up with some dope angles for the cheekbones. Slow golf clap.”

Kim has been busily promoting her new collection on social media for the past two weeks. The KUWTK star unveiled the first batch of sultry snaps from her Carolina Lemke photo shoot last Tuesday. The sizzling photos gave a more detailed look at Kim’s outfit, revealing that she teamed up her lingerie with sheer black tights and accessorized with a head-turning calf-length wig.

After posting the eye-catching campaign photos – which showed Kim in the company of five clones of herself, all of them wearing matching outfits – the model and businesswoman treated her Instagram followers to a sexy behind-the-scenes photo on Wednesday, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Lemke Instagram page has also released a jaw-dropping snap from the Onsight photo shoot. The snapshot features Kim donning the “Sahara” sunglasses as she flaunts her hourglass curves in a skin-tight black catsuit.