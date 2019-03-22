Ava Phillippe Wishes Mom Reese Witherspoon A Happy Birthday With Incredibly Sweet Post

Ava Phillippe loves her mom and she wants her to know it — especially on her birthday.

Today, celebrities have been flooding their Instagram accounts to shower Reese Witherspoon with lots of love on her 43rd birthday. But while a lot of her famous friends wrote sweet posts to honor the actress, it was her daughter Ava who melted hearts all over. This afternoon, the 19-year-old took to her social media page to share a sweet photo and caption dedicated to her mother.

In the photo, Reese and Ava look so much alike it’s crazy. It is unclear where the ladies are in the snapshot, but the ocean is visible just behind them. Ava is sporting an off the shoulder white top as she wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved. She wears minimal makeup and completes the look with a pair of dangly white and blue earrings.

Reese stands beside her daughter and looks just as beautiful as she is also sporting an off the shoulder top and a pair of gold earrings. Like Ava, the mother of three wears her hair down and slightly waved. And though the photo itself is incredibly beautiful, it’s the caption that has been melting fans’ hearts.

“Happy happy birthday to my glowingly gorgeous mama. You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day! love you,” Phillippe wrote.

It comes as no surprise that the post has earned Ava a lot of kudos from her followers. While some fans took to the post to wish the actress a happy birthday, countless others couldn’t help but point out how much Reese and Ava look alike.

“This is beautiful! And can anyone else see the love heart between you that your hair makes,” one follower wrote.

“So gorgeous and so identical. Happy birthday Reese.”

“Happy birthday!! Hope your day is filled with love – family & lots of lovely gifts,” another wrote.

As mentioned before, a lot of other celebrities have been sharing the love for Reese on her birthday. As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, two of Reese’s Big Little Lies co-stars — Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman also shared both photos and post to celebrate the occasion. Throughout their two seasons on the show, it’s easy to see that the ladies in the cast of the hit HBO show have become incredibly close and their friendships certainly shine on social media.

Though an exact date for the second season of Big Little Lies has not been announced, HBO did share that it will begin airing sometime in June.