Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor To The Rescue

The spoilers video for next week on The Young and the Restless reveals Arturo’s confession and Abby’s reaction. Plus, Victor, Nick, Phyllis, and Billy find the officers that J.T. knocked out, and Paul fires Rey.

Billy (Jason Thompson), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victor (Eric Braeden) find the two guards that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) knocked out. They believe he likely has a gun and is inside the cabin with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case). The Inquisitr reported that a sneak peek video shows all three women lost consciousness alongside J.T. with the gas leak still filling up the room.

Elsewhere, Arturo (Jason Canela) tries to circumvent Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) blackmail by outing himself to Abby (Melissa Ordway). Mia wanted Arturo to help her get Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) back or else she’d spill the beans about their affair to Arturo’s fiance. However, Arturo decides he’s not willing to help Mia get his brother back, so he tries to head Mia off at the pass by telling Abby about his night with his sister-in-law.

While Arturo obviously hopes for forgiveness, Abby is bound to be enraged and hurt by the shocking news. In fact, she grabs a hammer and walks around Arturo’s beloved truck with a malicious gleam in her eye. It could be that Abby plans to make Arturo pay in a very obvious way next week. As for their wedding, there’s a good chance that it is not going to end up happening, which is sure to thrill Victor.

Finally, Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) roars back into his role as chief of police just like he was never gone (in fact, there doesn’t seem to be any explanation for his long on screen absence). When everything about Rey’s role in helping the women escape their van transport to prison and helping Nick and Billy trap J.T. comes to light, Paul is mad, and he won’t take Rey’s vigilante justice sitting down.

Paul calls the GCPD detective into his office and reads him the riot act. Paul tells Rey he hired him because he was told that Rey is the best. Paul expected to get a dedicated, by the book cop in Rey, and Rey seriously let Paul down by not going through official channels when he realized that J.T. is alive after all these months. Paul tells Rey in no uncertain terms that he has to turn in his badge and gun.