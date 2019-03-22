Mueller Will Issue No Further Indictments, DOJ Says

The Friday evening news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has completed his report and submitted it to the Justice Department came with another significant piece of news.

According to Laura Jarrett of CNN, writing on Twitter, “Special Counsel Mueller is not recommending ANY further indictments am told.” This means that, beyond the release of the report, the special counsel’s investigation is over.

Mueller, in the 22 months since the launch of the probe, per ABC News, has indicted 37 separate individuals, including past Trump associates Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates and Roger Stone. Those indicted by Mueller also include 25 Russian nationals.

The news of no more indictments is good news for those who have been mentioned as being in possible legal jeopardy from the Mueller probe. These include the president’s son Donald Trump, Jr., his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and longtime conservative media gadfly Jerome Corsi. The president himself has not been indicted, although most legal observers believe that a sitting president cannot be indicted.

In addition, CNBC has reported that Mueller has not issued any sealed indictments.

Now that the report has been delivered, Attorney General William Barr will review the report, and then is expected to deliver his own report to the heads of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees. The principal conclusions will likely be presented to Congress as soon as this weekend, Barr wrote in a letter Friday.

“I remain committed to as much transparency as possible, and I will keep you informed as to the status of my review,” Barr wrote in the public letter.

It’s unclear when the report may be released to the public in full. Kenneth Starr’s report into wrongdoing by Bill Clinton was released on the Internet in September of 1998.

Per CNN, Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Friday that he wishes for the report to be released in full.

“Now that he’s wrapped up his investigation, Attorney General Barr must provide Congress and the American people with the findings to finally put an end to the speculation and innuendo that has loomed over this administration since its earliest days,” Grassley’s letter said.

Even though the Mueller probe is over, various investigations into the Trump Administration, Organization and campaign remain ongoing, including probes by Congress, the Southern District of New York, and the New York Attorney General’s office, per The New York Times.