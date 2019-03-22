Tristan Thompson Desperate To Win Khloe Kardashian Back, Per ‘Radar’

Tristan Thompson is reportedly trying like crazy to win his ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, back. However, it seems that she may ready to move on completely from the father of her child.

According to Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian has been revealing to her family and close friends that Tristan Thompson has been working hard in hopes of getting her back following their dramatic break up last month.

As many fans will remember, Khloe and Tristan called it quits after it was revealed that the NBA player had cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“Khloe is telling her family that Tristan wants her back and he won’t stop sending her gifts. Tristan is telling her that he is still madly in love with her and that he is really sorry for what he did. Khloe is considering accepting his apology and she’s convinced herself that he is capable of changing his cheating ways,” an insider tells the outlet.

“Her family thinks that she is completely delusional and needs some serious help. She is so hung up on Tristan that he is literally all she talks about. It is just gross,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have split back in February, but the reality star has defended her former boyfriend in at least one area, and that is his parenting.

Khloe recently revealed, via social media, that despite the fact that Tristan has been unfaithful to her twice in the past and has broken her heart, he is still a good father to their daughter, True.

Kardashian was recently contacted by a fan who told her to keep her head up, and praised her for being a strong single mother without Thompson in the picture. However, Khloe stood up for Tristan, thinking the writer of the comment for the love and support, but revealing that the basketball player was actually a very good dad, and that she would never put their daughter, True, in the middle of her own drama.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life reports that Khloe is still very hurt and upset with Tristan following his second cheating scandal in the span of a year. A source claims that Kardashian has “no plans” to reach out to her ex, as he has shown her nothing but disrespect.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for new episodes later this month.