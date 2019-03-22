Robert Mueller Got Every Request He Asked For In Russia Investigation, Nothing Blocked, Attorney General Says

No request that Robert Mueller made in his Russia investigation was ever refused by his Justice Department bosses, William Barr has told Congress.

With Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitting his long-awaited report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, as ABC News and multiple media outlets have reported, the contents of the report remain a mystery to most everyone in the United States other than Mueller, Barr, and their close associates.

With Mueller submitting his report, his term as special counsel comes to an end, and as NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian reported via Twitter, he will file no further indictments.

But as Seth Abramson, author of a bestselling book on the Trump-Russia scandal, Proof of Collusion, wrote on his Twitter feed, “The news we got today is that Mueller will not himself be bringing any more indictments. That’s it. That’s all that has just happened.” Indictments may yet be forthcoming from prosecutors other than Mueller, Abramson noted.

One important detail of the Mueller Report was made public on Friday, however, in a letter from Barr to Congress, published via Twitter by Associated Press reporter Chad Day.

As The Inquisitr reported, Justice Department regulations require that the Attorney General make public a list of every instance in which Mueller asked to make a significant move in the investigation — such as issuing a subpoena or an indictment — and whether that request was refused.

Attorney General William Barr says he will read the Mueller report over the weekend. Win McNamee / Getty Images

“There were no such instances in the Special Counsel’s investigation,” Barr revealed in his letter to Congress.

During the investigation, as Politico reported, there was continued speculation that Mueller would attempt to subpoena Trump himself to answer questions before a grand jury. But Barr’s letter confirms that Mueller never made any such request, nor did Mueller request to indict Trump.

But even though the Mueller investigation into possible collusion with Russia by the Trump 2016 presidential campaign has now ended, Trump and his associates remain in serious legal jeopardy, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

“The biggest legal minefield here is the number of different offices looking at this,” former federal prosecutor Berit Berger told Bloomberg. “You can’t say they’re all witch hunts,” he added.

Regardless of what the Mueller report does or does not reveal, investigative journalist David Corn — co-author of another best-selling Trump-Russia book, Russian Roulette — wrote on his Twitter account Friday that, “We already know there was collusion!”

Corn, in an article for Mother Jones, cited 10 publicly-known facts, many of them already revealed by Mueller himself in court filings, that in Corn’s view constitute “collusion.”

“At the center of the affair is an undeniable reality: During the campaign Trump took actions that aided the Russian attack,” Corn wrote, calling Trump a “counterintelligence nightmare” in Mother Jones.