Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Shows Off Her Fabulous Bikini Body In New Instagram Snap

Kelly Gale’s widely followed Instagram account is full of sexy snaps of the Victoria’s Secret model in a skimpy bikini, and her latest upload was a perfect addition to the collection.

In the 23-year-old’s most recent social media snap shared on Friday, March 22, the model was captured sitting on her heels in the sand as she soaked up some sun on one of Bali’s luxurious beaches. The Indian-Australian stunner looked absolutely gorgeous as she flaunted her flawless figure in a skimpy black bikini that left very little to the imagination for any of her 1.1 million followers that stopped their scrolling to take a peak.

Kelly rocked a triangle-style top with a trendy ruffle detail that barely contained her assets and flashed plenty of cleavage and underboob, also putting her enviably flat midsection and washboard abs full on display. Meanwhile, the garment’s matching bottoms sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and highlight her toned, tan legs.

The stunner added a bit of bling to her beach day look with a dainty silver necklace and brought in a pop of color with a bright orange bracelet that tied around her wrist. Kelly was captured by the camera running her hands through her raven hair, which was messily strewn behind her head after taking a dip in the ocean, and rocked a pair of oversized black square sunglasses to protect her eyes from the golden rays of the sun.

Fans of the catwalk queen went wild for her newest Instagram upload, which, at the time of this writing, has racked up almost 11,000 likes within its first hour of going live on the social media platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with compliments for her jaw-dropping look.

“Body goals,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “beautiful.”

“You Are Truly Unbelievable!!!” commented a third.

Kelly’s sexy snap was from her trip to Bali, where she’d been staying for nearly two weeks following some time in Stockholm, Sweden. It appears, however, that her time in the beach paradise has come to an end. The Victoria’s Secret model packed up her things this morning and jetted off to her next adventure, which she revealed in her Instagram Stories was to New York.

It seems like the model has been going non-stop over the last month, but even through all her traveling, she makes sure to keep up with her rigorous six-day-a-week workout routine to keep her bikini body in tip-top shape. During her time in Bali, Kelly did yoga and played tennis to get in her daily exercise, as well as surfed and hiked up a volcano.