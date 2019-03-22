‘Supernatural’ Is Ending After Season 15

Supernatural is currently one of the longest-running shows on TV. However, the show is set to end next year after Season 15.

According to E! Online, Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins took to social media in an emotional video to make the big announcement to fans.

The show’s stars revealed that they would be leaving the Winchester brothers behind following Season 15’s 20-episode run, and that they’ve already been crying tears, knowing that more are likely to follow.

Jared Padalecki looked to be the most emotional, seemingly fighting back tears while filming the video, while Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins also had red eyes after what seemed to be a bout of crying when they told the crew members about the show ending next season.

The CW President Mark Pedowitz had previously revealed that Ackles and Padalecki would be the ones to determine when Supernatural would end. However, there has been no news about if they officially made the call to end the show, or why.

“Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We’d like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve,” executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a statement about the end of the series.

Currently, Season 14 of Supernatural is airing on The CW. This season, the show aired its milestone 300th episode. The series will now join the list of shows that are set to end for the network.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will end after its current season, Jane the Virgin is set to send after its fifth season, and Arrow will also end after its upcoming eighth season. This means that the network will likely need to find some new programming to replace those shows, and quickly.

While making the announcement of Supernatural‘s upcoming end, Jensen Ackles said that the show has changed his life, as well as the lives of Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, but revealed that they are going to try to save the emotion for the 15th and final season, which will begin airing this fall on The CW.