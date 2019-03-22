Ashley Graham Flaunts Buxom Curves & Voluptuous Hips In Pink Cut-Out Swimsuit On Instagram

For Ashley Graham, today has been all about swimwear.

The gorgeous plus-size model is busy promoting her fabulous swim line, one she designed in collaboration with Swimsuits For All. As such, she has been dropping sizzling bikini snaps all day long, both on her personal Instagram page and on the brand’s Instagram account.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the talented Ashley – who also designed plus-size lingerie for Addition Elle – modeled many of her new swimwear creations during an 80s inspired photo shoot that took place a few months ago. While the photos were first unveiled in February, when Swimsuits For All launched its Retro collection, the snapshots were actually taken in late 2018.

As such, Ashley was able to treat her 8.2 million Instagram followers to several snippets from the extensive photo shoot – which also came with a snazzy promotional video – ahead of the official release. Now that the photos have long come out, the model is making sure that fans continue to keep an eye on the dazzling swimming suits, especially since people are already looking to order their favorite designs for the upcoming beach season.

The curvaceous plus-size model began by showcasing a splendid black cut-out one-piece in an eye-catching photo posted earlier today to the Instagram page of the Swimsuits For All brand.

Hours later, Ashley showed off another daring design by sharing a cute video and two snapshots on her personal Instagram account. In her latest post, the buxom model flaunted her bountiful curves in yet another cut-out swimsuit, one boasting a vibrant pink color.

The revealing one-piece featured small cut-outs on either side and fitted Ashley like a glove, putting her ample cleavage and bodacious hips on full display. To showcase the pink swimsuit, the model strapped on a pair of baby blue rollerblades and channeled the 80s’ vibe with a Perspex yellow visor and a bunch of colorful slap bracelets.

In the photos, Ashley posed next to an 80s’ style van, one painted in a fun mint-green color. In one of the two snaps, the model was seen standing on her rollerblades as she flaunted her curvy backside. The photo gave a detailed view of what the pink one-piece looked like from the back.

The second pic showed Ashley bending down to pose from the side, showcasing her voluptuous thighs and showing off the cute cut-out pattern of her swimsuit.

Meanwhile, the video showcased the design from the front, offering a glimpse at Ashley’s decolletage. In the short clip, the model was filmed briefly gliding on her rollerblades before breaking out into a sexy little dance.

As she noted in the photo caption, Ashley has previously given her fans a glimpse of the pink swimsuit back in November, when she posted a sun-kissed photo of herself wearing the skimpy one-piece.

The same design was also featured in the promotional video for Swimsuits For All’s Retro collection, which Ashley posted in early February.

Her latest Instagram post gave a more detailed look at the pink number, showcasing it in all of its splendor.