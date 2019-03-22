Behati Prinsloo Shares Sultry Instagram Photo To Celebrate Husband Adam Levine’s 40th Birthday

Adam Levine’s 40th birthday may have been on Monday, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to celebrate the milestone on social media. The Maroon 5 rocker’s supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, took to her Instagram account today to keep the party going with a special birthday shout out for her guitar-playing husband.

The steamy post shared on Friday, March 22, seriously turned up the heat thanks to the NSFW snap Behati uploaded to the platform. In the black-and-white photo, the Victoria’s Secret Angel laid on her back in the sand as her heavily tattooed and shirtless husband positioned himself on top of her to give her a kiss.

Behati’s sexy snap was accompanied with a sweet message to her man, reminding him that age is just a number, but he wears his 40th year well nonetheless.

“I wake up every morning more in love with you,” she said to her husband of almost five years.

The catwalk queen’s celebratory post certainly went over well with her 5.8 million Instagram followers, who awarded the sexy snap more than 368,000 likes after just four hours of going live on the platform. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to leave their own well wishes for the Maroon 5 front man, with many also gushing over how adorable to iconic couple is.

“Cutiessssss,” wrote British singer Rita Ora, while another follower said that Adam and Behati were “goals af.”

Adam talked to People about his milestone birthday on the set of The Voice last month, and explained that he felt like he was “Benjamin Button-ing,” or aging backwards, like Brad Pitt’s character did in the film Benjamin Button. Behati agreed with his theory, and showered her husband with compliments for how well he has aged.

“I definitely think the older he gets, the more he’s been taking care of himself, working out and doing yoga. He’s so aware. He also doesn’t drink much and is very much a workaholic,” the model said to the publication during the 7 for All Mankind Spring/Summer 2019 Launch Party earlier this month. “He works out, then he’s with family. He really is aging backwards and getting sexier with time!”

So what’s next for the rocker as he enters his 40s? Possibly adding another member to his family. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Behati recently expressed that she has always wanted a big family, and would be open to giving her and Adam’s two daughters, Dusty, 2, and Gio, 1, another sibling in the future.