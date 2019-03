Football fans can watch a live stream of the Niger vs. Egypt match on Saturday and catch all the AFCON action.

The teams meet on Saturday in what could be a showcase of the Egypt team filled with UEFA players and seen as a favorite to win the Africa Cup of Nations. The teams will meet at 4:30 p.m. local time (11:30 a.m. ET), and a link to the live stream video of the game can be found below.

For Egypt, the match will be something of a tune-up as the Pharaohs have already secured their spot in the AFCON tournament that starts later this summer in Egypt. As Ahram Online Sports reported, Egypt will be using the match to test some of its fringe players.

Assistant coach Hany Ramzy said that the team has already decided on the majority of the players who will be on the roster for the AFCON tournament later this year. The final squad will not be announced for another two months, so Saturday’s match will feature mostly players who will not make that final roster in what will be their best chance to make a bid for a spot.

“The final squad will be announced in two months, so will involve a bigger vision after we have seen the new faces play at this camp. Leaving out some players this time doesn’t mean that they won’t join the team again,” Ramzy said.

Preview: #Egypt to test fringe players in last Nations Cup qualifier against Nigerhttps://t.co/BFbzf6xGHb pic.twitter.com/lHAItNq9MV — AhramOnlineSports (@AO_Sports) March 22, 2019

Gernot Rohr, the German coach helming the Nigerian squad, said he believes that Egypt and Morocco are favorites to win the tournament. He noted that the FIFA rankings place Morocco as the best team in Africa and that Egypt will get to play in front of a home crowd when the AFCON starts later this summer.

“It is not easy to participate in a big tournament and win it especially if you do not have players who play in the Champions League. However, we still have big chances as we have improved a lot since we took part in the World Cup,” Rohr told a press conference on Friday (via Ahram Online Sports).

Nigeria will get the chance to test their skills against Egypt in a match on Tuesday with little more than pride on the line. The African teams are wrapping up the qualifying matches this weekend, so next week’s match will be a friendly one.

Fans who want to watch a live stream of the Niger vs. Egypt football match can find all the action on fuboTV.