Yazmin Oukhellou Shows Some Skin In Barely-There Yellow Bikini

Yazmin Oukhellou sizzled in a tiny yellow bikini on Instagram yesterday.

Yazmin Oukhellou turned the heat up a few degrees for her 477,000 Instagram followers by sharing a sultry snapshot of herself rocking a barely-there yellow bikini.

The steamy snapshot featured the The Only Way Is Essex star donning a vibrant yellow bikini top with undersized cups that showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The equally small bottom allowed the TV personality to flaunt her flat stomach, trim waist, and toned legs.

Oukhellou’s caramel complexion glowed in the Dubai sunlight. She opted to pull her dark tresses back in a tight pony tail with a pair of large sunglasses resting on top of her head.

As those who follow the British beauty on Instagram know, the 25-year-old is especially active on social media posting several times a week and often more than once a day.

In addition to the sizzling yellow bikini snapshot, Yazmin also shared a video clip of herself donning a white bikini top as she flaunted her natural beauty sans makeup yesterday.

The video clip featured the TOWIE star whipping her tight pony tail from side to side as she used her hands to push stray hairs out of her face while posing her head in different directions to show off her makeup-free skin.

Just 12 hours ago, Yazmin also shared a snapshot of herself sitting in a booth at the Cheesecake Factory in the Mall of the Emirates while enjoying a chilled strawberry beverage.

On average, Oukhellou’s Instagram posts have accumulated roughly 16,000 likes apiece. Her makeup-free video clip from yesterday attracted a lot of attention from her social media following, as it garnered just shy of 50,000 views and 130 comments.

The general consensus in the comments across all of her recent Instagram posts is that Yazmin looks great regardless of what she is – or is not – wearing. Many of her followers are still itching to know whether she and her boyfriend, James Lock, will be returning to The Only Way Is Essex.

As those who follow all things TOWIE know, there have been rumors swirling that the couple were victims of a cast culling. There have also been rumors swirling that the duo elected to walk away from the reality TV show.

A month ago, Yazmin took to Twitter to reassure her fans they shouldn’t believe every TOWIE rumor and report they read on the internet. While the couple did travel to Marrakech to work on building their health and wellness retreat, they have no intention of walking away from the reality TV show.