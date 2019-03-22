WWE News: Becky Lynch Says She Was Told To ‘Go Easier’ On Ronda Rousey And Her Husband

Did WWE actually tell 'The Man' to lighten up?

The feud between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has ascended to incredible heights, and it’s almost as if Charlotte Flair isn’t even there. The Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35 is going to be great, but the build-up has been excellent. As the feud has spilled out of the ring and onto social media, the “Irish Lass-Kicker” has now stated that she’s been told to go easier on both Rousey and the champ’s husband.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Ronda Rousey went ballistic on Monday Night Raw after destroying Dana Brooke. Once the match was over, WWE’s hired security team came out to make sure that she didn’t continue her outrage and take out her anger on Brooke, but it didn’t go well.

Rousey not only continued her assault on Brooke, but she also took out a member of the security team without hesitation. Shortly after that, Rousey’s husband, UFC heavyweight fighter Travis Browne, also laid out a member of the security team and left the arena with his wife.

On Friday afternoon, Becky Lynch decided to touch on this whole situation by posting a pic of Rousey and Browne from Monday Night Raw. In her tweet, Lynch details what she calls a “#truestory” by being advised to take things easy.

Look how tough they are. RAWWRRRRR. But I’m told to go easier on them because they’re getting upset. #truestory pic.twitter.com/F3CrK5cKQT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 22, 2019

Of course, this could all be part of the storyline and angle that is going on in the feud between Lynch and Rousey. That is most likely the case, but it’s an awesome dig by Lynch, who is playing off of Rousey’s constant breaking of kayfabe (professional wrestling reality).

Rousey has repeatedly tweeted about or spoken out about going “off script” and not caring what WWE “tells” her to do. In one heated tweet exchange, she even called Lynch by her real name and said she didn’t care what the script said as she was going to beat “the sh*t” out of her the next time.

The program has been built up really well, but some fans have found it hard to believe that Rousey is actually going along with things or shooting the whole time. There have been some former colleagues and current friends of Rousey who say she truly is angry and isn’t playing around.

Becky Lynch has become one of the most popular wrestling talents in the entire world and easily one of the top superstars in all of WWE. Now, she is about to face off against the “Baddest Woman on the Planet,” but will “The Man” back down at WrestleMania 35? Lynch may have tweeted that she was told to go easy on Rousey and Browne, but it’s hard to believe she will do what she’s told.