Fans who want to watch a live stream of the Ghana vs. Kenya football match will be in luck, with options to catch all the action online if you can’t make it to a television.

The teams will meet on Saturday in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Accra Sports Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CAT (2 p.m. ET) in what could be an important match for positioning ahead of summer’s AFCON showdown. Information on how to watch the game live online can be found below.

As Supersport noted, both teams have already won their way into the showpiece in Egypt, but Ghana has a chance to steal the top spot away from Kenya, which has accumulated seven points in three matches. Ghana is just one point behind, and a win would allow them to leapfrog Kenya and take the top spot.

The game will be more than an exhibition, even though both teams have met their objective for the qualifying round. Andrew Ayew, Ghana’s deputy skipper, said the Black Stars want to win their qualifying group and will be coming out strong on Saturday to defeat the Harambee Stars. As Goal.com reported, Ayew and the Ghana squad are looking for a measure of revenge after losing to Kenya last year in Nirobi.

Ayew added that the team is looking to play with pride in the chance to win their group.

“We want to win and top the group,” Ayew said.

“The Kenyans beat us [in the first leg] and I think it’s time for us to beat them too. The national team jersey always comes with a responsibility to play well. Not all players have the opportunity, so we have to make the best out of the opportunity.”

The Black Stars have not won a title in 37 years, last winning in Libya in 1982. This year’s squad is seen as a strong one.

For Kenya, the match could be an important tune-up before returning to the Cup of Nations for the first time in 15 years. But the team will be without Zesco United forward Jesse Were, who was left out of the 22-man roster.

With both teams already booking a spot to play in June and July for the continent-wide tournament, there is a measure of pride on the line.

Fans who want to watch a livestream of the Ghana vs. Kenya football match can follow all the action on FuboTV and BeinSports Connect.