Jasmine Sanders certainly knows how to turn up the heat on her Instagram account, and did just that with a steamy new set of photos that drove her fans wild.

In the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model sizzled in a sexy neon green bikini that showed plenty of skin and did way more showing than covering. In the first of Jasmine’s most recent set of photos, which she labeled a “flashback Friday,” the model was mounted on a jetski as she gave the camera a sultry look and showed off her flawless figure. The 27-year-old flaunted an ample amount of cleavage in her triangle style string bikini that left very little to the imagination despite the cropped mesh long sleeved cover-up top she wore on top of it.

Meanwhile, the very last photo in the set showed off the barely-there ensemble’s matching bottoms that Jasmine’s curvy booty completely on display thanks to its cheeky style and high cut leg. The garment’s thick waistband sat high on the model’s hips to accentuate her trim waist, while also flaunting her enviably flat midsection.

Jasmine added a bit of bling to her risque look with a set of delicate rings that adorned her perfectly manicured fingers, and wore her signature blonde tresses in braids that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. In a few of the sexy snaps, the Sports Illustrated rookie rocked a trendy pair of tiny yellow sunglasses as well to shade her eyes from the sun’s rays.

Fans of the Instagram sensation went wild for her most recent uploads, which, at the time of this writing, have racked up more than 25,000 likes after just one hour of going live on the platform. Dozens of Jasmine’s 3.3 million followers took to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments as well.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “lookin great.”

Others simply used emojis to express their love for Jasmine’s steamy snaps, many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Jasmine seems to have been reminiscing lately, as she shared another blast from the past snap to her Instagram account late last night. The stunner looked absolutely flawless in a sexy neon orange top as she posed with her friend for the photo.

Jasmine is known for showing off her incredible physique on her Instagram account, and will soon be doing the same on the pages of the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which will hit shelves later this year in May.