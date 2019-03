Kelly Ripa can thank Riverdale star KJ Apa for lending her a sexy video of Mark Consuelos to share with her 2 million-plus Instagram followers.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, KJ Apa gave fans a great glimpse of Mark’s abs on his Instagram Story. In the short video, Consuelos can be seen walking over to KJ as he sports a pair of black sweat pants and a tight grey workout shirt. As the actor comes closer to the camera, he lifts up his shirt and shows off his insanely ripped abs.

“KJ … have you seen my phone?” Consuelos jokes as he has his shirt up.

“I haven’t seen it,” Apa replies, playing along with Consuelos.

Once Kelly Ripa caught wind of the video, she decided to share the love and post it for her own followers’ viewing pleasure. In the caption of the image, she calls her husband a “thirst trap” before thanking Apa for sharing the video. It comes as no shock that Ripa’s followers have gone absolutely nuts over the short but hot video of Mark and his abs, giving Kelly’s post over 78,000 views in addition to 560-plus comments within less than an hour of the post going live.

While some followers commented on how amazing Mark looks in the video, countless other fans commented on the post to remind Kelly what a lucky lady that she is.

“Is that really his body? I thought it was one of those body suits. good God,” one follower commented.

“My goodness. @kellyripa I don’t drool over people’s husbands but you are one lucky woman.”

“A moment of silence to appreciate this please,” one more fan joked.

But it does take a lot of work for Consuelos to maintain his killer bod. Along with co-stars KJ Apa, Charles Melton, Casey Cott, and Cole Sprouse, Consuelos works with trainer Alex Fine on the set of the show. The trainer recently sat down for an interview with People and chatted about the mens’ grueling workout routine.

The men on set are put through a vigorous two workouts a day on set, with a morning sweat session consisting of 45 minutes of cardio and the other hour-long session in the afternoon focusing on weightlifting only. But if there’s only time for one of the guys to just squeeze in one workout in a day, Alex says that’s just fine since all the guys are in such great shape.

For fans who want to get a behind the scenes look at the Riverdale stars’ workouts, they can follow Fine on Instagram and luckily for the ladies, he posts a lot of shirtless photos of the cast.