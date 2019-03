The majority of Americans surveyed by the Pew Research Center believe that by 2050 most citizens will be worse off than they are today.

After a recent Pew Research Center survey was conducted in January 2019, it was discovered that a large number of Americans believe that the US is in a serious decline, and one which will only grow steadily worse over the next 30 years, with seven out of 10 Americans surveyed stating that the country is weakening significantly in many ways.

This decline is one which Americans believe affects them both politically and economically, according to Pew Social Trends, and while 56 percent of those who responded are guardedly optimistic about the future of the country, when citizens were asked about specific issues, this optimism was found to erode markedly.

As such, the majority of Americans who responded to the Pew Research Center survey stated that they believed that the country’s national debt would only grow worse over time and that an ever-widening gap between those with large amounts of money and those without would most likely continue to spiral out of control.

Americans further believe that health care costs will continue to go up while the economy shrinks, and that both the environment and elderly citizens will suffer even more over the next 30 years.

While there has not been another terrorist attack in the US since 9/11, the majority of Americans also feel that another similar attack is imminent over the next three decades, and one which may be drastically worse than 9/11.

NEW: Looking to the Future, U.S. Public Sees an America in Decline on Many Fronts https://t.co/okVfOqnBYu pic.twitter.com/C1A7Ra6ro2 — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) March 21, 2019

As WND note, the Pew Research Center findings illustrate how upset many Americans are today about how they feel the direction of the country is going.

“These grim predictions mirror, in part, the public’s sour mood about the current state of the country. The share of Americans who are dissatisfied with the way things are going in the country – seven-in-ten in January of 2019 – is higher now than at any time in the past year.”

On the plus side, Americans believe that there may be some positive changes in store for the country, including the election of either a female or Hispanic president at some point over the next 30 years.

“The view of the U.S. in 2050 that the public sees in its crystal ball includes major changes in the country’s political leadership. Nearly nine-in-ten predict that a woman will be elected president, and roughly two-thirds (65 percent) say the same about a Hispanic person.”

However, those who responded to the Pew Research Center survey were decidedly gloomy about the role of the federal government in their lives, and politicians in particular received a strong show of no-confidence, with eight out of ten of those surveyed stating that they are personally worried about the future of Washington.

After analyzing the troubling results of the January survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, in which a majority of Americans expressed their feeling that the US was in decline, Pew suggested that “partisan polarization” is not likely to change anytime soon.