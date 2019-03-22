Brie Larson’s Directorial Debut ‘Unicorn Store’ Gets A Whimsical Trailer

After her box office winning performance in Captain Marvel, Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson returns with her directorial debut, Unicorn Store, for Netflix.

Brie Larson became a known face with roles in movies like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 21 Jump Street, and Trainwreck, where she had very minor and supporting roles. Without a glance at her IMDb page, these roles would be missed by many astute film fans. However, it was the actress’ performance in Room that won her an Oscar and really put her on the map. Her biggest role to date has been Captain Marvel, where she plays Marvel Studios’ first female superhero in her own movie.

Currently, Captain Marvel is on its way to breaking many box office records, and capitalizing on the success of the film, Netflix has released the trailer for Unicorn Store on their official YouTube channel.

The film marks Larson’s first feature film directorial and reteams her with her Captain Marvel co-star, Samuel L. Jackson. The Unicorn Store trailer looks heartwarmingly uplifting and full of whimsy that seems to have a coming of age and endearing message to love oneself. Larson’s double duty as actress and director should be an interesting one to watch out for, and given the lighthearted content, the trailer is definitely intriguing.

Cast and crew attend the ‘Unicorn Store’ premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 11, 2017, in Toronto, Canada. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The trailer for Unicorn Store begins with Larson’s character failing Art school and being dejected with her life. Finally giving in to the expectations around her, she begins to settle into a 9 to 5 office job when she is unexpectedly invited to a mysterious store by a quirky salesman, played by Samuel L. Jackson, who offers to sell her a unicorn. Advising her to reevaluate her life and prepare for her eventual unicorn, the salesman motivates Larson’s character to give in to her own abstract and whimsical outlook on life, and in turn, possibly find her own path.

When speaking to Variety in 2017, Larson discusses how close to her own journey the Unicorn Store’s story is.

“The fact that I wanted to be an actor for so long and was told no so many times kind of made me feel a little crazy and look like a person going after a unicorn. There were all these people scratching their heads and going, ‘Why are you doing this? This is obviously never going to work out.’ So this is in some ways an homage to my life and my journey and hopefully a way to inspire others to keep going on their path, whatever their unicorn is.”

Unicorn Store premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and will be released on Netflix on April 5.