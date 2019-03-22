Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Gold Skin-Tight Catsuit In Steamy Throwback Photo

The actress treated her Instagram followers to a glamorous throwback photo from her days filming ‘The World of James Bond’ documentary.

Elizabeth Hurley appeared to have James Bond on her mind on Friday. The 53-year-old stunner reminded everyone of her connection to U.K.’s most famous secret agent by dropping a sizzling throwback snap taken more than two decades ago.

Earlier today, the English beauty took to her Instagram page to share a jaw-dropping snapshot of herself – one captured back in the ’90s, when she presented The World of James Bond documentary.

As some of the most ardent James Bond fans will remember, the documentary aired in 1995, less than three weeks ahead of the premiere of the 17th installment of the popular series, GoldenEye. While Elizabeth was considered for a role in the GoldenEye movie, as noted in her IMDB bio, she ended up hosting The World of James Bond instead.

The one-hour documentary explored the history of the James Bond film series, offering a fantastic insight into the world of 007. With plenty of celebrity guests, including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and the star of GoldenEye, Pierce Brosnan, the documentary touched on every aspect of the popular films, including the Bond girls, the stunts, the gadgets, and the music.

As for Elizabeth’s part in the documentary, the gorgeous actress charmed the audience with her deep sultry voice and glamorous outfits as she introduced the star-studded cast and delivered short monologues in between the film’s main chapters.

It seems that the celebrated James Bond documentary has remained a very fond memory for the British actress. Elizabeth appeared to have truly relished the time spent filming the documentary, as well as the close relationship she had forged with the crew. As she treated her 1.2 million Instagram followers to the glorious throwback pic, The Royals star wrote a few lines in the photo caption to give a shout-out to some of the people who worked hard at putting the documentary together, particularly the makeup department that kept her looking fabulous all throughout filming.

While Elizabeth went through a series of outfits during her appearance in the film, she chose to post a particular snapshot in which she donned a tighter-than-skin gold catsuit.

In the photo, Elizabeth strikes a sultry pose as she gets ready to hop into a car, pouting her lips for the camera in a seductive way. The Bedazzled actress glows in the eye-catching outfit, which beautifully compliments her long, chestnut-colored tresses.

Her revealing attire was fitted with a long zipper in the front, which Elizabeth strategically left open to put her generous cleavage on display. As she stared at the lens with an intense gaze, the actress looked every inch the James Bond girl in the dazzling outfit – one which she confessed to having kept after all these years.

As expected, her latest Instagram snap stirred a lot of reaction from her fans, who piled on the praises for her ageless beauty and daring look. While some compared her metallic outfit to the silver minidress she wore in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, noting that they liked the latter one better, most of her Instagram followers agreed that Elizabeth would make an exceptional Bond girl.

“Seeing you on ‘The World of James Bond’ was jaw-dropping. You should have [been] a bond girl Elizabeth. You would have worked great with Pierse [sic] Brosnan. Maybe we will see you work with Daniel Craig?” wrote one of her adoring fans.

“You look absolutely amazing!! You must of [sic] made a deal when you did ‘Bedazzled’ because you don’t age!” penned another, making a humorous nod at the nature of her character in the 2000 comedy.